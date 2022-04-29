76ers getting ready for Heat, and Rivers is wasting no time

Doc Rivers definitely tempted fate before his team’s series-clinching victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Rivers’ Philadelphia 76ers put away the Raptors with a convincing 132-97 win in Game 6 of their first-round series. After the game, Rivers admitted that he took a serious gamble beforehand. Rivers said that he watched two hours of game film on the Miami Heat, the 76ers’ now-official second-round opponent, even if the 76ers still needed to defeat Toronto at the time. Rivers claimed that he normally never did that but reasoned that there was going to be a quick turnaround if they won Game 6 against the Raptors, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO