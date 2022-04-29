ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers getting ready for Heat, and Rivers is wasting no time

By associatedpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few hours before Game 6 of his team’s first-round series against Toronto got started, Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers...

JJ Redick Says 76ers Can't Beat Miami Heat: "I Do Think The 76ers Have The Best Player In That Series In Joel Embiid, But We Were Talking Earlier About The Celtics And The Kevin Durant Matchup, Those Same Issues, The Sixers Have That With Miami."

The Philadelphia 76ers completed the job and beat the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the postseason after an incredible game at Scotiabank Arena. When many people thought the Raptors could tie the series 3-3 after being down 3-0, the Sixers made a statement and dominated Nick Nurse's squad.
Goran Dragic Apparently Laughs After His Former Team Toronto Raptors Were Eliminated

Goran Dragic's brief stint in Toronto was not a fun time for either side. Dragic joined the Raptors as part of the sign-and-trade deal that let Kyle Lowry join the Miami Heat. Dragic did himself no favors when he said he didn't want to play for the Raptors because his ambitions were higher, a comment he received great backlash for and had to apologize for soon after. Dragic was eventually traded and then bought out, but despite the departure, the feelings between the two sides have not softened.
Miami Heat Will Face Philadelphia 76ers In Second Round

The Miami Heat learned their second-round opponent on Thursday. The Heat will play the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers eliminated the Toronto Raptors, winning in six games. Here's a look back at when the Heat last played the Sixers:. The Miami Heat still hold the top...
6abc

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers 'not upset' about leaving Joel Embiid in late vs. Toronto Rap...

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers said after the team's practice Saturday that he didn't have any second thoughts about Joel Embiid being in the game when he suffered a right facial fracture and mild concussion from an elbow by Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam with 3:58 to go in Philadelphia's blowout win in Game 6 of their first round series.
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Joel Embiid's Brutal Injury: “If You’re Great, If You Can Ball, I Want You Out There So We Can See Your Greatness Put On Display..."

The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business on Thursday with a win over the Raptors. Unfortunately, it may have cost them the health of their best player. Just days ahead of Monday's series-opening game, Shams Charania dropped some big news on the availability of Joel Embiid. Due to an elbow he received in the face, the star big man is set to miss some time after suffering an orbital fracture and minor concussion.
Larry Brown Sports

Doc Rivers defends himself over Joel Embiid injury blunder

For a guy whose playing career ended over two-and-a-half decades ago, Doc Rivers sure is having to play a lot of defense this postseason. The Philadelphia 76ers coach defended himself on Saturday over the injury suffered by star player Joel Embiid. The 76ers were up 29 points with under four minutes to go in Thursday’s series-clinching victory over Toronto when Embiid got hurt (video here). That begged the question of why Embiid and the rest of the 76ers’ starters were even in the game at that point.
Larry Brown Sports

Doc Rivers took big gamble ahead of Game 6 against Raptors

Doc Rivers definitely tempted fate before his team’s series-clinching victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Rivers’ Philadelphia 76ers put away the Raptors with a convincing 132-97 win in Game 6 of their first-round series. After the game, Rivers admitted that he took a serious gamble beforehand. Rivers said that he watched two hours of game film on the Miami Heat, the 76ers’ now-official second-round opponent, even if the 76ers still needed to defeat Toronto at the time. Rivers claimed that he normally never did that but reasoned that there was going to be a quick turnaround if they won Game 6 against the Raptors, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ game plan amid Joel Embiid absence

The Philadelphia 76ers surpassed the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Now, they’re set to take on the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. However, the Sixers are extremely shorthanded for at least their first two road games. Joel Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and mild concussion in Game 6 and is out indefinitely.
