Premier League

Ten Hag tells Man United: Leave me alone!

By Mark Ogden
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErik ten Hag wants full focus on Ajax before his rebuilding job at Manchester United -- ESPN's Insider Notebook has the latest. PLUS: Paulo Dybala is a man in demand. Jump to: Dybala in demand | Fireworks at the World Cup | USMNT's Dest gets Barca reprieve | Neves set to...

BBC

Transfer rumours: Rashford, Rooney, Dybala, Osimhen, Tchouameni, Reguilon

Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 24. (Football Insider) Derby manager Wayne Rooney is Burnley's top choice to replace former boss Sean Dyche. (Sun) Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Corriere...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes make it into a combined Manchester United and Chelsea XI based on statistics this season, as the Premier League giants clash at Old Trafford tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are Manchester United's only representatives in a combined XI with Chelsea based on statistics this season. United and Chelsea are set to go head to head in the Premier League at Old Trafford, with the hosts in desperate need of three points on Thursday night to keep their faint top-four hopes alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Ten Hag wants Dybala

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian), external. The club have also indicated to Napoli they are willing to pay £84m for 23-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen. (La Repubblica - in Italian), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Cristiano Ronaldo salvages point

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth goal in three games salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday that further damaged his team’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.Ronaldo ran onto a ball over the Chelsea defense from Nemanja Matic and delivered a clinical finish in the 62nd minute, two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave the visitors the lead.Reece James later curled a shot against the post for Chelsea, which dominated the first half but found United goalkeeper David de Gea in fine form.With only three games left to play in the league, United stayed in sixth place — five points behind fourth-place Arsenal and having played two matches more than its rival for Champions League qualification.Tottenham is between the two teams, in the fifth spot, with three more points than United and two games in hand.Chelsea consolidated third place and is six points above Arsenal.Ronaldo came into the game having scored a hat trick against Norwich and another goal against Arsenal in his previous two games.On 17 goals, Ronaldo is tied with Son Heung-min in second place in the Premier League scoring chart behind Mohamed Salah.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tennis World Usa

Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic and no-vax players will offically play

No Russian and Belarusian tennis players, green light for non-vaccinated and no-vax players to participate at Wimbledon 2022. This is the official decision taken by the organizers of the Championships, the third Grand Slam tournament. The London competition has decided to make clear choices and with few doubts in this...
TENNIS
AFP

Boris Becker: Tennis superstar who struggled off the court

Boris Becker became an overnight sensation when he won Wimbledon as an unknown teenager but personal and financial troubles have dogged him since he hung up his racquet. The teenager turned professional in 1984 and caught the world's imagination a year later by beating Kevin Curren in the Wimbledon men's final at the tender age of 17 years and seven months.
TENNIS
ESPN

Mino Raiola, superagent for Pogba, Zlatan and Haaland, dies after illness

Mino Raiola, one of the most high-profile agents in world football, has died following an illness, a statement from his family said Saturday. He was 54. Raiola represented some of the game's biggest players including Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba. Matthijs de Ligt, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jesse Lingard, Blaise Matuidi, Hirving Lozano and Mario Balotelli were also among his client list.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tennis World Usa

Boris Becker: "Rafael Nadal faces a very annoying injury"

During an interview with Eurosport, Boris Becker talked about Rafael Nadal and the injury the Spaniard is facing. The former German player said: "Rafael Nadal looked invincible until he got injured during the Indian Wells semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz. It is a setback that he did not want us to....
TENNIS
The Guardian

Leicester hit back at Roma to take shine off José Mourinho’s return to England

As first taste of European semi-finals go, this barnstorming match will surely have whet the appetite of Leicester. Ademola Lookman bundled in a second-half equaliser via Gianluca Mancini to cancel out Roma’s early opener and ensure a grandstand finish in the second leg of this Europa Conference League contest at the enormous Stadio Olimpico next Thursday, leaving José Mourinho frustrated on his return to England. The Portuguese had reeled off eight of Leicester’s attacking threats in the buildup to this game and his stubborn side eventually wilted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tennis World Usa

'A lot of people would say Roger Federer is...', says legend

Former world number 3 Grigor Dimitrov says it is impressive what Carlos Alcaraz has been able to achieve at such a young age, while urging those around him not to put too much pressure on the 18-year-old. Alcaraz has had an impressive start to the year, as he has been crowned Masters champion and is one of the top 10 players.
TENNIS

