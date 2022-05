Bedford 1/2 Remains Undefeated with April 24 Win over Belmont. Amazing team victory with 8 Bucs scoring goals! CJ Ferguson won the game ball with three goals and dominant defensive play. First-time goalie Nishanth Ranganath saved 3 goals. William Jeffers scored 2 goals and displayed outstanding physical play the entire time he was on the field. Bedford Blue 1/2 improved to 3-0 on the season as they hit the road to play Cambridge next Sunday.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO