Baseball – New Canaan 2, Greenwich 0

Woodbridge scored 10 runs over its first two at-bats in a 19-6, five-inning win over Plainfield on Saturday in Woodbridge. Plainfield scored six runs in the third to pull within 10-6, but Woodbridge had a nine-run fourth to pull away. Brett Lukachyk and Shawn Kish each had three hits for...
BRISTOL, R.I. — The Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team got its 30th win of the season Thursday, but it wasn’t easy. The Warriors, ranked No. 2 nationally in Division III, jumped out to a seven-run lead on Roger Williams before surviving a late rally by the hosts to claim a 7-4 victory.
Two Bridgeport teens have won a regional chess competition. Jithya Sajeevan,13, placed first in her category at the 14th annual Foxwoods Chess Open. Sebastian Lopez, a seventh grader at Saint Theresa School in Trumbull who is from Bridgeport, took second place in the competition. The competition was held at Foxwoods...
MIDDLETOWN — The Allentown High softball team continued to impress on Saturday, knocking off Toms River South, 6-1, to improve to 10-2. Kaylee Mushinski was the winning pitcher with relief help from Brailee LaFisca. Stella Logan tripled and Emme Lohkamp doubled. Mushinski, Lohkamp and Kayla Foy (two-run single) all had two hits.
