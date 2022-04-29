ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diplo, Miguel Team Up for ‘Don’t Forget My Love’ on ‘Fallon’

By Emily Zemler
 2 days ago
Diplo and Miguel appeared on The Tonight Show to perform their dance-ready single, “Don’t Forget My Love.” The pair initially showcased the track from the late-night show’s stage alongside their band — until Miguel jumped on host Jimmy Fallon’s desk to continue the performance.

Diplo also sat down with Fallon to discuss performing at with Anitta at Coachella and DJing at Burning Man. During the interview, the producer recalled helping rescue a cow at Burning Man while high on LSD. “Are you sure it was a cow?” Fallon inquired. “I think so,” Diplo replied. “There’s some footage of it somewhere.”

“Don’t Forget My Love” appears on Diplo’s self-titled album, which arrived in March via Higher Ground. It features collaborations with luna, TSHA, Leon Bridges, Lil Yachty, Busta Rhymes, Seth Troxler, Amtrac, RY X, and Miguel.

Miguel, meanwhile, released his EP, Art Dealer Chic 4 , last year via ByStorm/RCA Records. He put out his most recent album, War & Leisure , in 2017.

