Fact Check: Was There Ever Cocaine in Coca Cola, As Elon Musk Implied?

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Invoking a common playground urban legend, Elon Musk joked he could buy Coca-Cola after his Twitter purchase and "put the cocaine back...

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
FOOD & DRINKS
Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Disney's ‘Don’t Say Gay’ debacle shows how quickly employees’ trust can be damaged

There is discord at Disney, and it’s not the kind that’s easily resolved by breaking into a haunted castle and befriending an anthropomorphic candle and teapot. The entertainment giant is facing internal and external furor sparked by its tepid response to a new Florida state law that places restrictions on discussion of certain aspects of gender and sexuality in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.
BURBANK, CA
4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
Twitter says mass deactivations after Musk news were 'organic'

Twitter has been flooded with user reports of high-profile accounts losing thousands of followers in the hours after news broke that Tesla CEO Elon Musk would purchase the social network. The company said Tuesday that the “fluctuations in follower counts” came from “organic” account closures. Some...
BUSINESS
Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
Elon Musk’s Net Worth Skyrockets, Tesla CEO Is Now $100 Billion Richer Than Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk, who owns around 172 million shares of Tesla stock, saw his net worth climb to nearly $300 billion over the course of the last two years. One of the biggest benefactors of the pandemic, Musk’s electric vehicle company has surged 79 percent year over year to an astounding $1,025 per share. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos currently sits in second place on the World’s Richest list with around $185 billion of his own cash in the bank.
MARKETS
