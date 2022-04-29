Fact Check: Was There Ever Cocaine in Coca Cola, As Elon Musk Implied?
Invoking a common playground urban legend, Elon Musk joked he could buy Coca-Cola after his Twitter purchase and "put the cocaine back...www.newsweek.com
Invoking a common playground urban legend, Elon Musk joked he could buy Coca-Cola after his Twitter purchase and "put the cocaine back...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0