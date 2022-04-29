Annual TBI report shows college crime continues to decrease

Crime on college campuses is down according to a new report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The report analyzed data from colleges across the state in 2021.

Since 2018, crime as a whole reported on college campuses has been decreasing by more than 32%. Crime reported on campuses decreased 4% from 2020 to 2021.

The report shows that campuses being shut down in 2020 due to the pandemic led to a decrease in incidents being reported statewide. Despite the continued overall decrease, because students returned to campus in 2021, a spike is now being seen.

Violent crime increased by almost 60% from 2020 to 2021. This includes categories like aggravated assault, rape, fondling and robbery. Specifically, assaults were up almost 19%, with aggravated assaults being the most common.

Last year, larceny and theft offenses accounted for more than 28% of reported offenses.

Drug and narcotic violations decreased almost 15% from 2020 to 2021.

TBI Director David Rausch said this data goes on to help not only the colleges, but local law enforcement and city leaders to raise awareness of what exists within the communities.

The full report can be read here .