Metro's Charlotte Avenue COVID-19 testing site to close

Metro's Charlotte Avenue COVID-19 testing and vaccination site is closing down Friday after being open since September. The closure comes after a significant decrease in infections and need.

Health leaders said this site is now only doing a handful of tests and vaccinations each day. Those numbers have been declining since March as Nashville continues to move away from high infection levels.

The site was a collaboration between Meharry Medical College and Metro Public Health Department.

Volunteers at the site have worked thousands of hours to help keep Music City safe. Since the site opened in September, workers have provided more than 39,000 COVID tests and administered almost 12,000 COVID vaccinations.

The site will officially close at 1 p.m. Friday, April 29.

Metro's other site — located at the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike — will still be open for the foreseeable future Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.