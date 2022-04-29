ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro's Charlotte Avenue COVID-19 testing site to close

By Amelia Young
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPHzU_0fNpSevo00

Metro's Charlotte Avenue COVID-19 testing and vaccination site is closing down Friday after being open since September. The closure comes after a significant decrease in infections and need.

Health leaders said this site is now only doing a handful of tests and vaccinations each day. Those numbers have been declining since March as Nashville continues to move away from high infection levels.

The site was a collaboration between Meharry Medical College and Metro Public Health Department.

Volunteers at the site have worked thousands of hours to help keep Music City safe. Since the site opened in September, workers have provided more than 39,000 COVID tests and administered almost 12,000 COVID vaccinations.

The site will officially close at 1 p.m. Friday, April 29.

Metro's other site — located at the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike — will still be open for the foreseeable future Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Coronavirus
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Charlotte, TN
Nashville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
KWTX

Neighbors rattled after large party at Tennessee home

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge party at an Airbnb has shaken up people in a Robertson County neighborhood after they said it got out of hand. Neighbors saw hundreds of people at a pool partying at an Airbnb in White House until a fight broke out and someone shot off a gun.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Covid 19 Testing#Meharry Medical College#Covid#Kmart#Murfreesboro Pike
Williamson Source

Bobcat of Maury County Opens in Columbia, Marking Gateway Dealer Network’s Fourth Dealership in the State

Bobcat Company announced the addition of Bobcat of Maury County in Columbia, Tennessee, as an authorized, full-line dealer of Bobcat® equipment. They are the newest and 26th branch of the Gateway Dealer Network, a national enterprise that operates in ten states and includes three other full-service Bobcat dealer locations in Tennessee. The new Columbia location serves Maury County and the surrounding middle Tennessee counties of Williamson, Hickman, Perry, Lewis, Marshall, Bedford, Wayne, Lawrence, Giles, Moore, and Lincoln.
COLUMBIA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WSMV

Boat launch goes wrong in Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver was surprised Saturday after losing control of their truck while putting their boat in the lake. Nashville Fire Department officials told News4 that a boater was launching a boat at the dock and lost control of their truck. The vehicle then backed into the lake and was later submerged.
WBIR

TVA worker dies at job site in Middle Tennessee

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. — An employee of the Tennessee Valley Authority passed away on April 20 while on the job, according to officials. TVA officials told News4, a sister station in Nashville, that lineworker Joe Brown died on duty at a job site in Cheatham County. The circumstances of his death are still being investigated.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Car plows into popular East Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crashed into a popular East Memphis restaurant, causing significant damage. The car plowed into the Half Shell restaurant on S. Mendenhall late Tuesday night. Owner Danny Summerall said he hoped to open the restaurant in time for lunch. “I’ve got a lot of staff...
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy