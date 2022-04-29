ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retrofitted food truck documents Armenian stories in Southern California and worldwide

By Seeran Ajemian
Cover picture for the articleUSC’s Institute of Armenian Studies converted a food truck into a mobile studio that travels throughout Southern California recording Armenian diasporans’ stories. The initiative, called #MyArmenianStory, is a crowd-sourced oral history project that documents the Armenian experience. “It’s an attempt to capture the history of the people...

