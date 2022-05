Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin took a break from the NBA playoffs this week to give back off the court. We hear the Fanatics mogul had an unexpected, heartwarming reunion at one charity stop. Rubin’s Fanatics brand launched its first Global Impact Day on Wednesday, a day of service in which more than 4,000 employees across 10 countries volunteered to help local communities. Rubin volunteered in New York City at the nonprofit’s Citymeals on Wheels. The businessman and his colleagues started the day by delivering food to elderly city residents. “They were delivering food and checking in on people, seeing how their day was...

