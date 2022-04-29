ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Column: Special Sauce and some sizzle in Las Vegas NFL draft

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PA8sj_0fNpQpSz00

The NFL draft served up some special Sauce to go along with Roger Goodell’s usual array of hugs.

On the first day of the draft, Las Vegas stepped up to provide the sizzle.

In a scene that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago, the city delivered just when needed most. If a draft top loaded with defensive players and offensive linemen wasn’t exactly must-see TV, the stunning backdrops on the Las Vegas Strip surely were.

And who will ever forget Goodell introducing Ice Cube to kick off the whole show.

“Everybody, Ice Cube,” the commissioner proclaimed. “Come on, baby!”

No, the NFL draft wasn’t in Cleveland anymore. Not with 100,000 people party ing beneath a giant observation wheel on the Las Vegas Strip, and players walking the floating red carpet in between Cirque du Soleil performers spinning around at the Bellagio fountains.

Not with one giant party going on outside and who knows how many more in the nightclubs and showrooms of the glittering hotels that line the iconic Strip.

It was almost enough to make everyone forget there were no star quarterbacks anywhere near the stage under the High Roller wheel. It wasn’t until the Pittsburgh Steelers used pick No. 20 to take a hometown player in Kenny Pickett that a quarterback’s name was even mentioned.

That was the longest wait for a quarterback pick since Jim Druckenmiller was taken 26th in the 1997 draft. Steelers fans can only hope Pickett fares better than Druckenmiller, who threw only 51 passes in his two-year career with the San Francisco 49ers.

The paucity of quarterback picks — Pickett was the only one chosen in the first round — dulled the draft, if only because of the position’s outsized importance in today’s NFL. The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl largely because they were able to snag a top quarterback last year — by trade, not draft — and any team turnaround usually begins beneath center.

But while there were no quarterbacks to be found among the early picks, there were some potential stars. That includes Ahmad Gardner, the cornerback known as Sauce who was picked by the New York Jets at No. 4, and immediately started a buzz online with a jeweled sauce jug around his neck and a potential Big Apple Sauce nickname.

Kayvon Thibodeaux got the rest of New York buzzing with his outsized personality when he was picked next by the Giants. The defensive end from Oregon celebrated exuberantly with Make-A-Wish recipient Sam Prince, who was brought on stage to announce the pick, in perhaps the most touching moment of the night.

Thibodeaux then served notice when asked about his college career that he will be a fixture on the New York City tabloid sports pages for years to come.

“When you bring up college football, I just think about playing for free,” Thibodeaux said. “I don’t miss that.”

Thibodeaux and the other first rounders won’t have that to worry about anymore. He’ll get a $19.9 million signing bonus as part of a four-year $31.3 million deal that comes with being the No. 5 pick. Even those called late in the first round will get at least $5 million guaranteed, one reason there were a lot of happy faces and hugs from family members in the green room as the picks were announced.

While quarterbacks were in short supply, the guys who chase them were on center stage. That included edge rushers Travon Walker of national champion Georgia and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan who went to Jacksonville and Detroit as the Nos. 1 and 2 picks.

For the first time in 31 years, though, no offensive players were among the top 5 picks.

That didn’t matter much to fans who came dressed in their team’s finest from around the country to celebrate all things NFL. The draft has been a traveling road show since leaving New York for Chicago in 2015, but no city hosts a party like Las Vegas does and it seemed everybody was in a party mood no matter who their team picked.

The party went on long after the last picks were made. It continues through Saturday with the full muscle of the NFL and Las Vegas combining to make sure even the most casual fans are paying attention.

Maybe by then there will even be a few quarterbacks picked.

———

AP Sports Writer Josh Dubow contributed.

———

Tim Dahlberg is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at tdahlberg@ap.org or http://twitter.com/timdahlberg

Comments / 0

Related
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Draft Results: Track the picks here

The day has finally come Cincinnati Bengals fans, as the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off this evening in Las Vegas. With some needs at both defensive tackle and cornerback, what picks will the front office use to focus on those selections? Will they decide to go all in and wrap up the offensive line with a good interior piece to add to the mix in the early rounds?
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Georgia State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Oregon State
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers gives update on Debo Samuel-Packers trade rumors

For all those wondering if the Packers will trade for wide receiver Deebo Samuel after passing on first-round targets, Aaron Rodgers has an update. Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee show live to give his opinion on the Packers’ NFL Draft plans. While Green Bay didn’t select a wideout as Rodgers would’ve hoped, if he’s learned anything over the last few years, it’s to trust the vision Brian Gutekunst and the front office have laid out.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Roger Goodell
College Football HQ

2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Jets#Vegas Strip#American Football#Special Sauce#Cirque Du Soleil#The Pittsburgh Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

Georgia Bulldogs break NFL record with 15 players drafted

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Georgia Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980 in January and they now have won the NFL draft. The Bulldogs, powered by the nation's top-scoring defense, set a record this weekend for players from one school selected in a seven-round draft. Georgia, when cornerback Derion Kendrick and tight end John FitzPatrick were taken with back-to-back picks in the sixth round (Nos. 212 and 213 overall), finished with 15 players selected in this year's draft.
ATHENS, GA
ABC News

Chicago Bears agree to release quarterback Nick Foles after two seasons

The Chicago Bears have agreed to release quarterback Nick Foles, the team confirmed Saturday night. The Bears originally acquired Foles two seasons ago in a trade with Jacksonville for a fourth-round draft pick. After starting seven games in 2020, the Super Bowl LII MVP logged only one start last season....
CHICAGO, IL
deseret.com

Best NFL team fits for Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd is expected to become the fourth former Utes defender to be a first-round NFL draft selection when the 2022 draft kicks off Thursday night. When he’ll hear his name is less certain — the former Utes playmaker has been projected anywhere from a top-five pick to a late first-round selection, with the consensus being he lands somewhere in the middle.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC News

ABC News

626K+
Followers
150K+
Post
342M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy