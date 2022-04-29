ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Highway 224 reopens this weekend

By Teresa Carson
Estacada News
Estacada News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksbZC_0fNpQkIa00 Visitors can take in the scenery and see fire damage, but expect delays on the dead end drive

Highway 224 will reopen Sunday, May 1, as planned but there won't be much to do except drive through and view the beauty of the area and devastation caused by the 2020 Riverside Fire.

"The Clackamas River corridor will mostly offer a driving, sightseeing experience this summer," the U.S. Forest Service said in an announcement.

Campgrounds, hiking trails, most parking and other facilities will be closed, some of them for years.

There will be a few spots where the Clackamas River will be accessible. Hole in the Wall and Moore Creek boat ramps will be open.

Forest Service roads, including 46, will all be closed, so the Highway 224 drive is essentially a dead end street. Drivers will have to turn around at Ripplebrook.

"Roadwork on the highway will continue in the corridor through the summer and you can expect flagger stops up to around 20 minutes. Watch for heavy equipment and trucks loaded with debris," the forest service warned.

The 138,000 acre Riverside Fire burned for months in late 2020 and charred the forest, claimed homes and structures, but caused no deaths. The fire came within a half-mile of Estacada city limits and it burned more than 10% of Clackamas County's land base.

ODOT has been working since the fire to clean up the area along Hwy. 224 and reopen it to traffic.

Crews have been removing dead trees, replacing signs, installing new guardrails and repairing and repaving the road, all to make the road safe again.

The forest service is not as far along on its work.

Forest service will be removing trees on hiking trails and in campgrounds and restoring and repairing the areas for reopening.

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
Estacada News

Highway 224 to reopen more than a year after Riverside Fire

No hiking or camping is permitted, but the Clackamas River will be accessible in spots as of May 1. More than a year after the Riverside Fire scorched the forests near Estacada, Highway 224 is scheduled to reopen Sunday, May 1, but those hankering for a hike or weekend camping outing will be disappointed. "May 1, when 224 reopens, there (are) going to be limited opportunities up here," said Benjamin Watts, the West Zone Recreation Program Manager on the Mt. Hood National Forest for the U.S. Forest Service. Watts said some "river access points will be...
ESTACADA, OR
98.3 The KEY

Crash on Highway 240 Slows Traffic Wednesday

According to information from the Washington State Patrol, a crash just west of Columbia Center Mall is slowing traffic. SUV lost control and ended up on the shoulder of opposite lanes of travel. Shortly after 10 AM Wednesday, the vehicle, which was headed west, lost control and traveled across the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Woman found alive after six days stranded in California forest, surviving on snow and yogurt

A missing woman has been found alive after spending six days lost in a California forest under heavy snowfall, police say.According to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Gullett, 52, had been stranded in her car in the woods near Little Valley since 14 April. On the morning of 20 April, after days of helicopter and ground searches, a sheriff’s sergeant found the vehicle, and Ms Gullett rushed out.“She was very emotional, but physically okay,” the Sheriff’s Office said.Police say Ms Gullett’s ordeal began last Thursday when she and her friend, Justin Lonich, 48, were driving home to Little...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Traffic
City
Estacada, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
Idaho State Journal

WEATHER ALERT ISSUED FOR MUCH OF EAST IDAHO BECAUSE OF INCOMING THUNDERSTORMS

SPECIAL WEATHER ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 5 P.M. WEDNESDAY At 3:25 PM Wednesday, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers and thunderstorms extending from 12 miles north of Swan Valley to 9 miles northwest of Blackfoot Reservoir to near Swanlake to 7 miles south of Cherry Creek Rest Area, moving east at 30 to 35 mph. HAZARD: Brief moderate to heavy rain and wind gusts to 35 mph. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Estacada News

Estacada food cart pod with dining hall proposed for Highway 224

The planned complex would have six food trucks and the hall would serve beer and wine An Eagle Creek resident is proposing a new six-cart food truck pod with an indoor dining hall on a vacant lot at 245 Highway 224, near the Red Fox Motel. "Estacada continues to grow in population and diversify in age," said Henry Fancher of Eagle Creek in a land use application he submitted to the city of Estacada for the potential new food cart pod. "Our plan is for Estacada Commons to become a unifying anchor for the community," Fancher's application said....
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Snow showers expected throughout the week in Sandy

Partial sun and warmer temperatures expected for Easter Sunday after week of snow and rain. Snow plows are already hard at work this morning as unseasonable cold weather has hit the Sandy and Metro areas. Sunday, April 10, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning, to remain...
SANDY, OR
Estacada News

Snow delays opening of Estacada schools Tuesday

Spring snow storm pushes back start of classes by two hours on Tuesday, April 12 Inclement weather delayed the opening of Estacada School District by two hours on Tuesday, April 12. Nearby Colton School District is also two hours late and Oregon Trail School District is on snow delay. {loadposition sub-article-01}
ESTACADA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trails#City Limits#U S Forest Service#The U S Forest Service#Odot
Estacada News

Estacada's Main Street remodel gets rolling

City wants input from the community and will have open houses, online feedback opportunities The Estacada Urban Renewal Agency is gearing up for a remodel of Main Street and has set a tentative timeline for the project. The project will put in new sidewalks, parking configurations, accommodations for folks who are disabled and other improvements. The city is planning multiple meetings, open houses and other community contacts to get input and ideas from people about what they'd like to see done to Main Street. The first open house could be in May. The city also...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Conservation district to collect pesticides in Clackamas County

Free disposal of agricultural and commercial chemicals is offered May 14 to limited number of participantsClackamas County agricultural producers and family forest owners who wish to safely dispose of pesticides that are old, unusable or restricted are invited to a free pesticide collection event hosted by the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District and local partners. Clean Harbors Environmental Services is able to provide pesticide collection on Saturday, May, 14 for a limited number of participants, all of whom must pre-register with Clean Harbors before receiving services. Walk-ins will not be served. Landowners, farmers, and commercial and institutional pesticide users...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Estacada mulls curbside yard waste pickup options

City is getting requests for home collection of green debris and is looking into logistics and costs The City of Estacada is looking into creating a curbside yard waste program for residents. "We have been getting more and more … requests" for a yard debris service, City Manager Melanie Wagner told the city council at a March 28 meeting. The city ran two pilot programs for yard waste last year and Wagner said they "were very well utilized." Estacada residents who need to get rid of grass clippings, weeds and other yard waste have to haul it...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Estacada's population soars

City, schools prepare for continued growth as subdivisions pop up and expand Nick Tool, 33 and single, looked for a home in Portland for over a year but couldn't find anything suitable in his price range and in July he bought a home in Estacada, joining hundreds of others moving to town as Estacada's population balloons. "In Portland, things in my price range were smaller and older and often didn't have a garage or parking," he said. Now he has four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and "a nice backyard for my dog." He grew up in...
ESTACADA, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Portland Tribune

Sunrise Water: Your lights go out, but you can still open the tap

Kim Anderson: Celebrate Drinking Water Week from May 1-7 with knowledge that water providers are planning and building safeguards. Every year over 13 billion gallons of water flows to the homes and businesses in urbanized Clackamas County. While floods, ice storms, wildfire, heat waves, drought and major supply-chain issues often disrupt power and other services, water providers respond and adapt to make sure your water there when you need it.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Estacada gets grant to improve river access

Marine Board conditionally approves $62K for a trail and dock on Estacada Lake. The Oregon State Marine Board has conditionally approved a $62,100 grant for Estacada to launch a long sought after river access spot and dock on Estacada Lake. The grant will fund the remaining design and engineering for...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Housing, tolling, safety key topics of Clackamas County town hall

Residents comment and inquire on future direction for commissioners during April 6 eventClackamas County's first virtual town hall event of 2022 asked community members, "Where are we headed as a county, and why?" This elicited several questions and comments for elected commissioners on the county's response to ongoing trends in housing, transportation, public safety and health. A prominent topic of concern addressed by many attendees of the Wednesday, April 6, discussion was the region's growing population of unhoused and at-risk residents amid ongoing global pandemic, rising housing costs and rental assistance delays. Paul Edgar from Oregon City expressed concern over...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Metro Council OKs next step in Interstate 205 tolling

ODOT to proceed with federally required research, outreach on tolling impactsMetro Council's elected officials on Tuesday, April 26, approved changes to a transportation investment plan that includes tolling of Interstate 205. Metro's approval will allow the Oregon Department of Transportation to conduct federally required environmental research, design work and further community outreach related to tolling. With the approval, approximately $28 million has been programmed into the project to fund ODOT's completion of a project assessment required under the National Environmental Policy Act before any further steps toward tolling implementation can continue. Metro Council President Lynn Peterson was not immediately available...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

OPINION: Tolling to encircle Oregon 'like a military blockade'

Bob Rubitschun: ODOT policies would have been unthinkable a few years ago; today, they're moving faster than a runaway freight train.It's now or never to speak your mind. We're about to lose the Oregon we love and cherish. ODOT has adopted an aggressive new revenue-collection strategy to tax motorists on our once-free roads. The "genie" is out of the bottle. Your choice is to tell the Oregon Legislature enough is enough or to reallocate your personal finances to pay for using Oregon roadways that already were paid for with taxpayer money. Greg Johnson, a joint appointee for ODOT and its...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Clackamas County declines to enact firework ban for now

Disaster management officials pledge to monitor state's data on wildfire risksClackamas County commissioners on Tuesday, April 26, decided not to enact a temporary firework ban during high-heat periods in unincorporated zones for the time being. "I'm going to recommend that we do not institute a ban at this time," said Chair Tootie Smith. "I recommend that we continue with an education effort, a safety effort." Smith said that following recent meetings with county disaster management officials and firework wholesalers, banning fireworks in the county's entire unincorporated zone "really doesn't make sense" due to varying wildfire risk in different unincorporated area...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Estacada News

Estacada, OR
26
Followers
993
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Estacada News is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Thursdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content in the Estacada region.

 http://www.estacadanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy