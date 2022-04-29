ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham investigate reports of fan attack on German commentators during Europa League defeat

By Sonia Twigg
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awwx2_0fNpORyj00

West Ham are investigating allegations that two German commentators were attacked during the first leg of West Ham’s Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt at London Stadium.

Reports emerged during the game that the broadcasters were attacked after Michail Antonio had pulled the Hammers level in the 21st minute of the 2-1 defeat .

The pair, said to have been commentating on the match for German radio, were moved to a different broadcasting position at half-time.

According to reports in German newspaper Bild , the reporters commented live on air that one of their headsets was ripped off and thrown on the floor.

A West Ham spokesperson said: “The club is aware of the incident and will be working to identify the offender.

“In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police.

“They will be given an indefinite ban and be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behaviour.”

ESPN commentator Derek Rae reported that the duo, Philipp Hofmeister and Tim Brockmeier, were working for ARD Radio and explained later on-air that one was “struck on the neck” when supporters possibly took umbrage at their emotional expressions when Eintracht scored the opening goal.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Derek Rae
The Guardian

West Ham v Arsenal: match preview

West Ham are limping towards the climax of what still feels like a season to remember despite their dip. Their top-four hopes have evaporated and they need to overturn a 2-1 Europa League semi-final deficit at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. Fighting on two fronts has taken its toll with David Moyes already without three first choice centre-backs in the injured Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna and suspended Craig Dawson. In contrast Arsenal – who have no European distractions – have a spring in their step having grasped the initiative in the race for Champions League qualification and welcome back Takehiro Tomiyasu. Stephen Holliss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#Espn#London Stadium#German#Eintracht Frankfurt#Bild#Ard Radio
Reuters

Ronaldo on target as United draw 1-1 with Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England, April 28 (Reuters) - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo showed his continued class in front of goal by cancelling out Marcos Alonso's opener for a dominant Chelsea side in their 1-1 Premier League draw at Old Trafford on Thursday. It was another night of mediocrity from Ralf Rangnick's United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane sizzle to inspire Tottenham past Leicester to boost top four hopes

The numbers of the day say enough, although there’s no accounting for the feel that comes from wins like this.Tottenham Hotspur’s brilliant double act offer their usual one-two to make it a record 41 goals where Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have combined, and bring a 3-1 win over Leicester City that fortifies the atmosphere around the team as this race for the top four goes down to the wire.That initial link-up, which saw Kane open the scoring, was also Spurs' first shot on target in 220 minutes. You wouldn’t have guessed it from the way the game proceeded, a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs Manchester City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

When Manchester City take on Leeds on Saturday evening they will either be two points behind Liverpool or still be one point ahead.Jurgen Klopp’s men take on Newcastle in the early kick-off as they look to pile the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men ahead of their trip to Elland Road later on in the day.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leeds host Man City in the Premier LeagueBut regardless of what happens at St James’ Park, Man City need to win if they are to move one step closer to retaining the Premier League title.Meanwhile, Leeds are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Everton vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today

Relegation-threatened Everton will be desperate for three points as they host Chelsea at Goodison Park this afternoon, as Frank Lampard looks to get one over his former side.The Toffees are in deep trouble with six games of the season remaining and slid into the bottom three with a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool last weekend.Everton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League build-up and updatesBurnley’s improved form since the sacking of Sean Dyche has ramped up the pressure on Lampard and his team, who came into the weekend two points adrift but with a game in hand.Lampard will be facing Chelsea for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Richarlison could face investigation after flare incident in win over Chelsea

Richarlison could be investigated by the Football Association for throwing a lit flare after scoring Everton’s winner against Chelsea.The Brazilian struck a minute into the second half at Goodison Park and Everton held on for a 1-0 victory that moves them within two points of Premier League safety.In the celebrations that followed Richarlison’s goal, a lit blue flare was thrown onto the pitch by supporters.Richarlison responded by picking up and throwing the flare, although it was unclear where it landed.A club spokesperson said: “We will look into the matter but, as far we we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United must face ‘consequences’ for poor displays

Rio Ferdinand believes a fear of failure and consequences needs instilling in the Manchester United dressing room if things are to turn around under incoming manager Erik ten Hag.Having finished runners-up in last year’s Premier League and Europa League, the summer signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho only fuelled optimism around Old Trafford.But hope only made for an ever harder fall for the 20-time league champions, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departing in November and interim successor Ralf Rangnick failing to get a consistent tune out of the squad.United are set to miss out on Champions League qualification...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers’ title hopes fading after Old Firm draw

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted that Rangers’ 1-1 draw with Celtic at Parkhead had realistically ended their cinch Premiership title hopes.In an pulsating final Old Firm fixture of the season, the home side took the lead  in the 20th minute through Portuguese attacker Jota’s close-range finish but Gers striker Fashion Sakala levelled in the 68th minute with a powerful drive before hitting the post in a dramatic finale.With just three fixtures remaining, Celtic remain six points clear and with a better goal difference of 19, a commanding lead which the Gers manager noted in his post-match Sky Sports interview.Without conceding the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Everton improve their survival prospects with victory over Chelsea

Everton proved their heart for a relegation scrap with a rousing 1-0 victory over Chelsea at a jubilant Goodison Park, with goalscorer Richarlison and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford the heroes.The Brazil international scored the 90th-minute equaliser against Leicester here last time out but his 46th-minute strike was far more significant, because of the three points it secured in their bid for Premier League survival.However, it would have meant little without a brilliant recovery save inches from the line from Cesar Azpilicueta’s shot by Pickford, who had been beaten by Mason Mount’s strike off both posts.Frank Lampard’s side were, for once, both...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Stuart Dallas suffered broken leg during Leeds defeat against Manchester City

Leeds have confirmed Stuart Dallas broke his leg against Manchester City and faces a “lengthy period” on the sidelines.The 31-year-old Northern Ireland international quickly became a fan favourite and key figure after joining from Brentford in 2015.Relegation-threatened Leeds are now reeling from the news that Dallas will be out for the remainder of the season following a 50-50 challenge with Jack Grealish in Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Elland Road.“Stuart Dallas faces a lengthy period out of action due to a femoral fracture sustained in yesterday’s Premier League game with Manchester City,” a club statement read.“Stuart was kept overnight at Leeds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sarah Bern try double helps England beat France to secure Grand Slam

Two tries from Bristol prop Sarah Bern helped England claim the Grand Slam with a 24-12 victory over France in ‘Le Crunch’ in Bayonne.England produced a dominant first-half performance to lay the platform for an emphatic 23rd successive victory in the final match of the 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations that enabled them to add the championship to the Triple Crown.The Red Roses scored all their three tries before half-time to silence the capacity crowd at Stade Jean Dauger while centre Emily Scarratt, captaining the side in the absence of injured regular skipper Sarah Hunter, scored their only points in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Brentford head north with no fear as Bees hope to sting Manchester United

Thomas Frank wants his players to ignore Manchester United’s big names and express themselves as Brentford look to secure a historic victory at Old Trafford.Last season’s Sky Bet Championship play-off winners are all but certain to beat the drop and secure another season of Premier League football having reached the 40-point mark.Brentford have enjoyed some unforgettable moments during their first top-flight campaign since 1947 and hope to enjoy another at out-of-sorts United on Monday evening.The Bees have rarely come up against the Red Devils down the decades, making the occasion all the more exciting as they attempt to win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

629K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy