ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks fall on Wall Street, sinking indexes for the week

By Associated Press
KRDO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, putting major indexes back into the red for the week after several sharp moves...

krdo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks rallied on Wall Street Thursday as technology companies clawed back some of the ground they had lost recently. The gains erased weekly losses for most of the major indexes, but they are all still headed for a dismal monthly finish after sliding for much of April. On Thursday tech investors got some relief as Facebook’s parent company soared after posting strong subscriber numbers. The volatile stock is still down sharply for the year. Chipmaker Qualcomm jumped after easily beating Wall Street’s profit estimates.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Stock#Interest Rates#Indexes#The Federal Reserve
CNBC

Op-ed: The four big threats to China's economy

The following commentary is co-authored by William R. Rhodes, CEO of William R. Rhodes Global Advisors, former chairman and CEO of Citibank, and author of "Banker to the World: Leadership Lessons from the Front Lines of Global Finance"; and by Stuart Mackintosh, executive director of nonprofit The Group of Thirty.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Chinese lockdowns will create shocks to American supply chains (but China is the biggest loser)

What happens in China doesn’t stay in China. And for American supply chains, that is usually a good thing. American businesses have become dependent on low-cost goods coming from Chinese suppliers. But in a post-COVID world that may be entering the Second Cold War, reliance on China means that American businesses are held hostage by an autocratic regime that seems oblivious to the damage it is doing to its own economy, much less the global one.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
CNBC

China's Xi announces another infrastructure push to boost growth as Covid drags on

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for an "all-out" effort to construct infrastructure. Proposed projects range from waterways and railways to facilities for cloud computing. "The meeting suggests to us that Chinese policymakers have been increasingly aware of the strong growth headwinds from Covid restrictions and continued property downturn,...
CORONAVIRUS
Reuters

Factbox: China's zero-COVID policy in numbers

April 28 (Reuters) - China is facing the biggest test yet of its draconian approach to COVID-19, with a lockdown for most people in Shanghai for more than a month crippling the commercial capital and Beijing scrambling to contain an outbreak and avert a similar crisis. As most other countries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Columbia Daily Tribune

‘Good for China, bad for Missouri’

“Good for China, Bad for Missouri.” So went the mutually traded accusation in PAC ads for former Governor Eric Greitens and attorney general Eric Schmitt, both hopefuls in Missouri’s GOP Senate primary. But even as Missouri airwaves have flooded with tough-on-China rhetoric, another insidious form of a different “Good for China, Bad for Missouri” dynamic has crept into our homes, workplaces and our pocketbooks, courtesy of some of America’s most well-known companies. ...
MISSOURI STATE
Reuters

China to cut coal import tariffs to zero from May 1

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - China will cut import tariffs for all types of coal to zero from May 1, 2022, until March 31, 2023, the finance ministry said on Thursday, as Beijing strives to ensure energy security amid soaring global prices and supply disruption concerns. Top Chinese officials, including...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRDO

Inflation hits record high of 7.5% in countries using euro

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation has hit a record for the 19 countries that use the euro. The European Union’s statistics agency reported on Friday that annual inflation hit 7.5% for April, topping 7.4% from March. The eurozone’s sixth consecutive inflation record comes as skyrocketing fuel prices boosted by the war in Ukraine weigh on the region’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Eurostat says energy prices jumped a startling 38%, a testimony to how the war and the accompanying global energy crunch are affecting the eurozone’s 343 million people. The jump in European prices reflects some of the same factors that pushed U.S. annual inflation to 8.5% in March, the highest since 1981.
BUSINESS
KRDO

Amazon reports rare quarterly loss as online shopping slows

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon reported its first quarterly loss since 2015 on Thursday, its money-making juggernaut stalled by a slowdown in pandemic-induced online shopping and a huge write-down of its investment in an electric-vehicle startup. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant’s stock fell 9% in after-hours trading. Amazon reported a loss of $3.84 billion, or $7.56 a share, for the first three months of the year. A year ago, it reported a profit of $8.1 billion, or $15.79 a share, for the first quarter. Wall Street analysts expected $8.35 a share in the latest quarter. The ocean of red ink in Amazon’s report came mostly from the accounting for a $7.6 billion loss in value of its stock investment in Rivian Automotive.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Beijing moves to mollify tech bosses as COVID threatens economy

HONG KONG, April 29 (Reuters) - China's top leaders will meet with tech executives early next month, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, raising hopes that Beijing will ease off its sweeping regulatory clampdown on the once-freewheeling sector. Beijing is scheduled to hold a symposium with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

‘Hand Wringing’ and ‘Finger Pointing’ Define US-China Trade

Click here to read the full article. Topping the complex geopolitical issues dividing the world’s two superpowers are punitive tariffs passed down from former President Trump. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalChina's Policies 'Raise Strong Concerns': USTR ReportWhat Do China's Latest Moves Mean for Forced Labor?Levi's Chip Bergh on Leadership, Distribution and Scaling CircularityBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

'Entry Only. No Exit:' Beijing Sees More COVID Closures As Anger Grows In Shanghai

China's capital Beijing closed more businesses and residential compounds on Friday, with authorities ramping up contact tracing to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, while resentment at the month-long lockdown in Shanghai grew. In the finance hub, fenced-in people have been protesting against the lockdown and difficulties in obtaining provisions by banging...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy