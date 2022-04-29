A Fall River couple was struggling to afford a new home. They got a $10,000 surprise.

FALL RIVER — The local real estate market has been booming for some people, but others like Jerry and Sharyn Souza are in a place they call “no man’s land” — they don’t have enough money to afford the down payment on a home in this market, but have too much to qualify for assistance.

Three local real estate agents are helping the Souzas move out of no man’s land and into their own home, by gifting them with $10,000 for a down payment.

“We’re very excited to look to the future,” Jerry Souza said. “When somebody does that, saying thank-you isn’t enough.”

Pam Laliberte-Lebeau, a real estate agent with Keller Williams and the City Council president, said she, Mike Amaral of Amaral and Associates and Tom Gamache with Dan Quintal Real Estate have partnered up to flip houses together and give back to the Fall River community.

“On every house that we flip, we put money in a fund,” she said. “We’re going to gift it to people that are looking to buy in Fall River that might just be short on their down payment or closing costs. Sometimes people are kind of right there.”

'When's it going to be our turn?'

The Souzas are the first recipients of what Laliberte-Lebeau and her team call the Little Pink Houses Community Fund — and they’re exactly the kind of people she was describing.

Jerry Souza, 50, works for the city Department of Community Maintenance. Sharyn, 51, works for a nursing home. They’re a hard-working middle-class couple with grandkids and roots in this area.

“We were in an apartment, and were there for 21 years,” Jerry said. "It sold, and that meant we had to move for the first time in a very long time.”

Laliberte-Lebeau said the COVID pandemic has shrunk DCM’s overtime budget, hurting the Souzas’ income. They qualified for a mortgage of $300,000, but didn’t have the cash for a down payment. Souza said Laliberte-Lebeau accompanied them to mortgage brokers and to the city Community Development office to try to get them some help.

“There were some programs where we were just in the gap, we didn't qualify,” Jerry said.

“They don’t make enough to be able to save and have all kinds of options for houses. And at the same time, they make too much to qualify for any help," Laliberte-Lebeau said. “That really kind of bothered me. They’re really good people.”

So on April 15, she, Amaral and Gamache drew on their house-flipping fund for the first time and took the Souzas out to lunch, where they gave them the good news.

“They sprung it on us,” Sharyn said. “We had no clue.”

Laliberte-Lebeau said there were “a lot of tears” when she and her partners told them they now had a free down payment.

“It was overwhelming, it was exciting, it was emotional. All those emotions wrapped up in one," Jerry said. “Finally, here we are, didn’t think we were going to be able to buy our own home.”

Amaral, who owns both Amaral and Associates and the Innovative Builders construction company, said his company has done charity work before, but this felt different.

"Pam came to me with this opportunity, and I thought it was a great thing to do with the community and know that it’s helping actual people in the city,” Amaral said. "And that’s the biggest thing — to actually see where the funds go and how it changes people’s lives. It’s a great feeling.”

"It's all about trying to help the community and help people achieve the goal of home-ownership," Gamache said.

Jerry Souza said he and Sharyn have seen plenty of reality TV shows where wonderful surprises get sprung on people. They'd watch them and think: “‘Wow, nothing like that ever happens to people like me or people I know. My wife works very hard. I work very hard for what we’ve got. When’s it going to be our turn? That would be great.’ And look — it happened!”

'Grateful and blessed'

As the three make sales they’ll be adding to the fund for the next lucky people who are right on the edge of home ownership in Fall River.

For now, the Souzas are in a small apartment, still looking for their dream house to spend their down payment on. Laliberte-Lebeau is helping them find one. If it’s one of their flip houses, that’s fine, but Amaral noted that whether or not the Souzas choose to buy from them, the down payment gift is theirs, guaranteed.

Jerry Souza is humble, and told Laliberte-Lebeau, “it doesn’t have to be anything spectacular.” But they want it to be their own, and they want to stay in Fall River.

“When I started selling real estate, people were like, ‘Anywhere but Fall River,'” Laliberte-Lebeau said. “It crushed me. But as the market has changed, that has really changed. People who grew up here don’t want to move.”

The Souzas are among them. Soon, they'll have a piece of Fall River to call their own.

“For people to do that with their own hard-earned money," Jerry said. “There’s still really good people out there who want to help good people, and that’s exciting. I’m just grateful and blessed to have them be able to do that for the wife and I.”

