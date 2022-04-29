ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

A Fall River couple was struggling to afford a new home. They got a $10,000 surprise.

By Dan Medeiros, The Herald News
 2 days ago

FALL RIVER — The local real estate market has been booming for some people, but others like Jerry and Sharyn Souza are in a place they call “no man’s land” — they don’t have enough money to afford the down payment on a home in this market, but have too much to qualify for assistance.

Three local real estate agents are helping the Souzas move out of no man’s land and into their own home, by gifting them with $10,000 for a down payment.

“We’re very excited to look to the future,” Jerry Souza said. “When somebody does that, saying thank-you isn’t enough.”

Pam Laliberte-Lebeau, a real estate agent with Keller Williams and the City Council president, said she, Mike Amaral of Amaral and Associates and Tom Gamache with Dan Quintal Real Estate have partnered up to flip houses together and give back to the Fall River community.

“On every house that we flip, we put money in a fund,” she said. “We’re going to gift it to people that are looking to buy in Fall River that might just be short on their down payment or closing costs. Sometimes people are kind of right there.”

'When's it going to be our turn?'

The Souzas are the first recipients of what Laliberte-Lebeau and her team call the Little Pink Houses Community Fund — and they’re exactly the kind of people she was describing.

Jerry Souza, 50, works for the city Department of Community Maintenance. Sharyn, 51, works for a nursing home. They’re a hard-working middle-class couple with grandkids and roots in this area.

“We were in an apartment, and were there for 21 years,” Jerry said. "It sold, and that meant we had to move for the first time in a very long time.”

Laliberte-Lebeau said the COVID pandemic has shrunk DCM’s overtime budget, hurting the Souzas’ income. They qualified for a mortgage of $300,000, but didn’t have the cash for a down payment. Souza said Laliberte-Lebeau accompanied them to mortgage brokers and to the city Community Development office to try to get them some help.

“There were some programs where we were just in the gap, we didn't qualify,” Jerry said.

“They don’t make enough to be able to save and have all kinds of options for houses. And at the same time, they make too much to qualify for any help," Laliberte-Lebeau said. “That really kind of bothered me. They’re really good people.”

So on April 15, she, Amaral and Gamache drew on their house-flipping fund for the first time and took the Souzas out to lunch, where they gave them the good news.

“They sprung it on us,” Sharyn said. “We had no clue.”

Laliberte-Lebeau said there were “a lot of tears” when she and her partners told them they now had a free down payment.

“It was overwhelming, it was exciting, it was emotional. All those emotions wrapped up in one," Jerry said. “Finally, here we are, didn’t think we were going to be able to buy our own home.”

Amaral, who owns both Amaral and Associates and the Innovative Builders construction company, said his company has done charity work before, but this felt different.

"Pam came to me with this opportunity, and I thought it was a great thing to do with the community and know that it’s helping actual people in the city,” Amaral said. "And that’s the biggest thing — to actually see where the funds go and how it changes people’s lives. It’s a great feeling.”

"It's all about trying to help the community and help people achieve the goal of home-ownership," Gamache said.

Jerry Souza said he and Sharyn have seen plenty of reality TV shows where wonderful surprises get sprung on people. They'd watch them and think: “‘Wow, nothing like that ever happens to people like me or people I know. My wife works very hard. I work very hard for what we’ve got. When’s it going to be our turn? That would be great.’ And look — it happened!”

'Grateful and blessed'

As the three make sales they’ll be adding to the fund for the next lucky people who are right on the edge of home ownership in Fall River.

For now, the Souzas are in a small apartment, still looking for their dream house to spend their down payment on. Laliberte-Lebeau is helping them find one. If it’s one of their flip houses, that’s fine, but Amaral noted that whether or not the Souzas choose to buy from them, the down payment gift is theirs, guaranteed.

Jerry Souza is humble, and told Laliberte-Lebeau, “it doesn’t have to be anything spectacular.” But they want it to be their own, and they want to stay in Fall River.

“When I started selling real estate, people were like, ‘Anywhere but Fall River,'” Laliberte-Lebeau said. “It crushed me. But as the market has changed, that has really changed. People who grew up here don’t want to move.”

The Souzas are among them. Soon, they'll have a piece of Fall River to call their own.

“For people to do that with their own hard-earned money," Jerry said. “There’s still really good people out there who want to help good people, and that’s exciting. I’m just grateful and blessed to have them be able to do that for the wife and I.”

Dan Medeiros can be reached at dmedeiros@heraldnews.com . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: A Fall River couple was struggling to afford a new home. They got a $10,000 surprise.

Comments / 5

Just Me a Voice
2d ago

nice now how about helping the homeless by lowering your outrageous rents in this city

Reply(1)
6
Boston Globe

10 beautiful beach houses on the market, just in time for summer

Summer will soon arrive in Massachusetts, and with it the annual frenzied flight to the Cape and other beach towns. If trends continue, it’s likely to be a warm summer, making the cool, coastal housing market that much hotter. Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer in the region, is just over a month away, and in today’s crazy market it’s never too soon to start looking for the perfect seaside sanctuary. Here are 10 stunning waterfront properties on the market now:
WCVB

Peek inside luxury Westwood, Mass., property that housed A-list celebrities

NEEDHAM, Mass. — If you’d like to experience a taste of the celebrity lifestyle,a home in Westwood offers that chance. Agent Rikki Conley with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty said a few A-list Hollywood stars rented the home while they were in Massachusetts shooting a movie for Netflix. We can't tell you who they were ... but we CAN tell you the film was nominated for best picture at the 94th Academy Awards. Listed for $6.75 million, the home includes eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, a pool, 70-foot terrace, wine cellar, and a home theater room.
WNAW

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
FUN 107

Swansea Man Draws Up Foolproof System for Avoiding Potholes

Potholes have been plaguing SouthCoast streets since roads came into existence. No amount of complaining from drivers seems to budge the powers that be to fix all of the craters, so one Swansea man is taking matters into his own hands by drawing up a fool-proof system of how to avoid them in a popular parking lot that is inundated with these holes.
WPRI 12 News

Pawtucket medical marijuana dispensary aims to open Oct. 1

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket cannabis grower was officially selected Friday as the final winner of a medical marijuana dispensary license, after legal challenges prevented the sixth license from being awarded in a lottery six months ago. Mother Earth Wellness, located at 125 Esten Ave., was the final applicant left standing in Zone 6, […]
CBS Boston

3 Adults, 5 Children Left Homeless After Dorchester Fire

BOSTON (CBS) – Three adults and five children have been left without at home after a fire on Wayland Street in Dorchester on Thursday. The Boston Fire Department battled a fire on Wayland Street in Dorchester that left 8 people homeless. (Photo credit: Boston Fire Department) The Boston Fire Department said that two dogs did not survive the fire, but no people were injured. The damages are estimated at $200,000. The Red Cross is helping the family with finding a place to stay. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
