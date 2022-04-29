High School Roundup | Northeastern tennis sweeps J.F. Webb in first round of state playoffs

The Northeastern boys’ tennis team earned a 6-0 win over No. 9 J.F. Webb Wednesday in the first round of the 2A NCHSAA dual team state playoffs.

In front of more than a hundred NHS students, the No. 8 seeded home team won all of its singles matches with no need for a double match to be played.

“I’m super proud of them,” NHS head coach Daniel Manzer told the Daily Advance afterward. “They have all grown so much this tennis season. Expect big things from Northeastern tennis over the next few years. I’m a proud coach tonight.”

It was the Eagles’ fourth straight victory after starting the year 1-6.

In the No. 1 singles match, Wilson Wysor won a hard-fought first set 7-6 against Ace Currin thanks to a seven points to one tiebreaker and he carried that into a 6-3 second set win.

“After (the tiebreaker), he had the momentum and carried that into the second set,” Manzer said. “He continues to show his leadership and maturity under pressure.”

In the No. 2 match, James Hornthal beat Jan Tyrl 7-5, 6-3 and Manzer noted he hasn’t lost a singles or doubles match since April 4.

John Sanders won his match 6-1, 6-0, Bennett Simpson swept his 6-0, 6-0, Liam Konhaus won 6-0, 6-4, and Gavyn Bright won 6-1, 6-0.

Northeastern is now scheduled to travel to unbeaten No. 1 Clinton on Tuesday for the second round.

BASEBALL

John A. Holmes 1, Camden 0: A pitcher’s dual needed an extra inning in Edenton before the Aces (13-7, 8-3 Northeastern Coastal Conference) walked it off on a hit by pitch in the bottom of the eighth to end the Bruins’ 10-game winning streak.

Hank Downum pitched all eight innings for Edenton allowing just one hit to Wes Hyatt, two walks and he struck out 14.

Cody Ives pitched seven innings for Camden (15-5, 8-3 NCC) allowing four hits and striking out eight before a pitching change to start the eighth inning.

The outcome now has the Aces, Bruins and First Flight tied for second place, one game behind Currituck, as Camden and Edenton face each other again in Camden Friday.

Currituck 7, Northeastern 4: The Knights (15-6, 9-2 NCC) put themselves in sole possession of first place with Wednesday’s home win over the Eagles (9-9, 4-7 NCC).

Currituck scored three runs in the bottom of the first before Northeastern scored four in the top of the second, but the Knights retook the lead in the third with two more and scored two more in the fourth.

Perquimans 8, Manteo 2: The Pirates (20-1) earned their 20th win of the season Wednesday at home over old-Albemarle Athletic Conference foe Manteo (5-11).

Jakob Meads pitched 5.1 innings allowing two earned runs on six hits, two walks and six strikeouts, while Jackson Russell led the offense with two hits and two RBIs.

Perquimans was scheduled to head to First Flight for another non-conference game Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northeastern 7, Pasquotank 0: The Lady Eagles (7-9-1, 4-8 NCC) shut out the Lady Panthers (1-11, 1-11 NCC) at Pasquotank Wednesday.

Jada Simpson scored six times for Northeastern and assisted on Mary Ellen Foreman’s goal. Foreman and Zoe Pureza both assisted twice.

John A. Holmes 9, Hertford County 0: The Lady Aces (11-6, 7-5 NCC) handled the Lady Bears (0-11, 0-11 NCC) at home Wednesday.

Sydney Spear scored three times, while Ellie Spear, Bailey Rinehart, Sarah Goodwin, Amanda Turner, Shamiya Leary and Shy’najia Rollins all scored once.

Perquimans 5, Cape Hatteras 0: The Lady Pirates (7-3-1) defeated Cape Hatteras (0-8) at home Wednesday.

Perquimans is scheduled to host Northeastern Friday.

Manteo 7, Camden 0: The Lady Bruins (6-8-1, 5-7 NCC) lost at first-place Manteo (13-3, 11-1 NCC) Wednesday.

Camden hosts Pasquotank on Monday.