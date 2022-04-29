ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

World shares jump as Chinese leaders pledge help for economy

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibKaA_0fNpNB4800
South Korea Financial Markets Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 29, 2022. Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (Ahn Young-joon)

World stocks advanced Friday after Chinese leaders pledged to do more to support the slowing economy as the country weathers its worst outbreaks of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Germany's DAX gained 1% to 14,120.47 while the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.9% to 6,567.01. Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 0.5% to 7,547.01. The future for the S&P 500 was 0.3% lower while the Dow was almost unchanged.

Chinese state media reported that the ruling Communist Party's powerful Politburo agreed at a meeting Friday to step up efforts to boost growth while also curbing coronavirus outbreaks.

The party's COVID-zero policies have put pressure on President Xi Jinping and other leaders to counter the blow to the economy from shutdowns aimed at vanquishing the virus. Such restrictions are affecting the world's second-largest economy through disruptions in shipments, manufacturing and other business activity.

“It is very important to do a good job of economic work and to ensure and improve people’s livelihood," the official Xinhua News Agency said in reporting the meeting.

The report indicated no change in the leaders' strategy for fighting outbreaks.

But it said the meeting agreed on adjusting policies to keep the economy, which was slowing even before the latest waves of coronavirus infections, “operating in a reasonable range” and to speed up implementation of tax rebates and reductions, ensure enough energy supplies and help industries, small and medium-size businesses and families severely affected by the pandemic.

“China’s Politburo meeting hits many of the right notes for the market: Internet platforms can grow; supply chain disruptions are addressed; SMEs will get more help," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a report.

The message was more forthright than earlier ones, he said, but China “needs to follow up with actual policy. I cannot see anything new in the property market and no direct consumption support."

The Shanghai Composite index gained 2.4% to 3,047.06 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 4.1% to 21,101.27.

Tokyo was closed for a holiday, the first of several in Japan's coming “Golden Week."

In Seoul, the Kospi added 1% to 2,695.05, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.1% to 7,435.00.

The price of U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 32 cents to $105.70 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $3.34 to 105.36 per barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude, the basis for pricing international oils, gained 73 cents to $107.99.

After hours on Thursday, SEC filings showed Elon Musk sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter.

Tesla shares closed Thursday down slightly at $877.51. They are down 17% so far this year.

Major stock indexes on Wall Street notched their biggest gains in more than six weeks Thursday, as technology companies clawed back some of the ground they had lost recently.

The S&P 500 rose 2.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.8%. The Nasdaq picked up 3.1%, while the Russell 2000 added 1.8%.

This week has been turbulent as investors review a heavy batch of corporate earnings from major tech companies, industrial firms and retailers. Big Tech and communications companies have driven much of the volatility as their pricey stock values have more weight.

Supply chain issues have been crimping business operations in many industries throughout the recovery from the pandemic and Russia's war against Ukraine has worsened increases for energy and key food commodity prices.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to aggressively hike rates as it steps up its fight against inflation. The chair of the Fed has indicated the central bank may hike short-term interest rates by double the usual amount at upcoming meetings, starting next week. It has already raised its key overnight rate once, the first such increase since 2018.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago. But the report showed consumers and businesses kept spending, despite rising prices suggesting demand is resilient.

Investors will get another update Friday on spending, a barometer for the economy as everything from food to clothing and gas becomes more expensive, when the Commerce Department releases its personal income and spending report for March.

In currency dealings, the dollar bought 130.13 Japanese yen, down from 130.87 yen. The euro rose to $1.0570 from $1.0536.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Chinese Economy#U S Federal Reserve#Dow#Communist Party#Politburo#Covid#Xinhua News Agency
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
freightwaves.com

Chinese lockdowns will create shocks to American supply chains (but China is the biggest loser)

What happens in China doesn’t stay in China. And for American supply chains, that is usually a good thing. American businesses have become dependent on low-cost goods coming from Chinese suppliers. But in a post-COVID world that may be entering the Second Cold War, reliance on China means that American businesses are held hostage by an autocratic regime that seems oblivious to the damage it is doing to its own economy, much less the global one.
FOOD & DRINKS
International Business Times

Britain's Truss Tells China Its Rise Depends On Playing By The Rules

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned China that failure to play by global rules would cut short its rise as a superpower, and said the West should ensure that Taiwan can defend itself. Renewing her call to boost NATO, Truss said moves to isolate Russia from the world economy in...
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
93K+
Followers
99K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy