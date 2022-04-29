ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Charity League Palm Springs recognizes high school seniors for volunteering with moms

By Jennifer Barnakian-Poland
The National Charity League Inc. Palm Springs (NCL) , a local nonprofit organization composed of mother and daughter volunteers, honored five graduating seniors at its annual Senior Recognition and Fashion Show on April 9 at the DoubleTree Resort. The Class of 2022 accumulated more than 5,000 volunteer hours with local nonprofit organizations while serving with NCL for four to six years.

Senior Recognition is the culminating event for teen members who have volunteered with their mothers in the community while in NCL. The event included dinner, an awards presentation and a sustainable fashion show using repurposed clothing provided by the Habitat for Humanity ReStore . During the event, seniors Aidan Carrera , Angelina Delgado , Brianna Kidd , Makayla Smith and Gracie Van Dijk were presented by family members as they were recognized for their community service and philanthropy efforts through their NCL membership.

The event was supported by generous donors, including Good Vision Photography , On the Go DJ Pro , Pose and Flash , Rancho Mirage Florist , TOP Shop – The Only Print Shop , Kay Williams , Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians , Kiehl’s , Margaritaville and many others. Se Layne trained the teen models before the event and staged the fashion show.

Members of the Palm Springs NCL chapter volunteer with 23 nonprofit organizations, including Angel View , Coachella Valley Autism Society , Guide Dogs of the Desert , Palm Springs Historical Society and more.

The purpose of NCL is to develop socially responsible community leaders while strengthening mother-daughter relationships. The NCL core program also includes leadership development and cultural activities. For more information about NCL Inc., Palm Springs Chapter visit palmsprings.nationalcharityleague.org or email nclpalmsprings@nclonline.org .

Jennifer Barnakian-Poland is an independent communications consultant and mother of two who has lived in the valley since 2019. She is the co-vice president of communications for National Charity League, Palm Springs Chapter.

