Retired teachers grant $6,000 worth of scholarships to high school seniors

The California Retired Teachers Association Desert Roadrunner division continues its annual tradition of granting scholarships to outstanding high school seniors with a family member that works or has worked in education.

This year, the division, with more than 400 members mostly from school and community college districts in eastern Riverside County, has awarded six $1,000 scholarships to students from Palm Desert, La Quinta and West Shores high schools.

The scholarships are funded by donations from local California Retired Teachers Association members.

"We're grateful as we're trying to help out in the community and help the seniors to extend their education," said California Retired Teachers Association Division 43 President John Everett .

This year's scholarship recipients represent a range of interests — from music to sports — and ambitions — from combating climate change to advancing bioengineering.

Margaret Dailey, West Shores High School

Dailey has not yet decided where she will attend college next year as she plans to study environmental science with the goal to design zero-waste products to ebb deforestation and pollution.

Michael Gonzalez, Shadow Hills High School

Gonzalez plans to study bioengineering in college next fall. His long-term goal to design medical devices that help physicians treat and diagnose patients is inspired by family members that use continuous glucose monitoring arm sensors and the pandemic-induced demand for ventilators and respirators. Gonzalez says his inspiration is his mother, who immigrated to the United States at age 14 and proceeded to earn a graduate degree and multiple education credentials.

Hailey Howell, Palm Desert High School

Howell is an itinerant volunteer in the Coachella Valley. She has worked with the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, made and donated dog toys, helped to organize blood drives, assisted during the Tour de Palm Springs and volunteered for several more causes. Howell's higher education ambitions are guided by her commitment to service. She says she finds inspiration in Ghandi's maxim, "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

Dallas Ingle, La Quinta High School

Ingle, a lead baton twirler in the LQHS marching band, is determined to pursue baton twirling at the collegiate level as she studies medical ethics and human biology. She credits her parents for fostering her love of learning while encouraging her to maintain a balanced social life and a commitment to extracurricular activities.

Sarah Macuixtle, La Quinta High School

It's only fitting that Macuixtle is receiving a scholarship from the local division of the California Retired Teachers Association since her career goal is to become a primary school educator. At La Quinta High, Macuixtle is enrolled in the rigorous International Baccalaureate certificate program while involved in a number of clubs and activities. She is also a Summa Cum Laude scholar. Never one to turn her back on those in need, she volunteers at Martha’s Kitchen and FIND Food Bank and assists as a Teacher’s Aid.

Hailey Printz, La Quinta High School

Printz intends to pursue a degree in media marketing at an out-of-state college or university. A high school and club soccer player, she one day hopes to manage social media platforms for a professional sports franchise. She also finds time to volunteer for her church and work on the yearbook.

