GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A contentious collaboration has come to a close in the desert. The Arizona Coyotes played their final game at Gila River Arena on Friday night, ending a 19-year, drama-filled partnership with the City of Glendale. The Coyotes will play at Arizona State’s new hockey arena starting next season as the franchise waits word on a proposed new arena across the Valley of the Sun in Tempe.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO