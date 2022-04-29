ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, CO

5Point a windfall for aspiring documentary filmmaker

By KDNK
kdnk.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Ernstes won 5Point Film’s first ever pitch event during the flagship festival’s return to Carbondale...

www.kdnk.org

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Gene Wilder Doc Set at Wild Horse Pictures, Library Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. White Horse Pictures, the production company behind recent documentaries about the Beatles, Lucille Ball and the Bee Gees, is producing another look at a legendary entertainer: Gene Wilder. Library Films’ Chris Smith, the filmmaker behind projects such as “Bad Vegan” and “100 Foot Wave,” is directing the documentary about the star of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” and “Young Frankenstein,” which will be told through the perspective of Jordan Walker-Pearlman, the late actor’s nephew and a filmmaker in his own right. The documentary is produced in association with Sobey Road Entertainment and Harlem...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

NAB: MSG Sphere Plans Unwrapped as Studio Explores Collaboration With Hollywood

Delegates who converge on Las Vegas this week for the first NAB Show since 2019 will notice a new addition emerging in the famous skyline — the MSG Sphere at the Venetian, which could usher in a new canvas for filmmakers and all sort of immersive entertainment when it opens next year. During a session on the opening day of NAB, a team from MSG Sphere Studios — the production arm of the venture — confirmed that it is talking to everyone from Hollywood directors to musicians while revealing new details about the creative content plans. When completed, the massive sphere...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Hot Docs Programming Head Shane Smith Lauds the ‘Power of Documentary’ as Festival Returns to Toronto Cinemas

Click here to read the full article. Three years ago, the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival drew nearly 230,000 attendees to venues across Toronto. It was a record-breaking turnout, and a hopeful harbinger that even amid the growing disruption of streaming platforms, audiences were flocking more than ever before to North America’s largest documentary festival. It has not returned to cinemas since. After the coronavirus pandemic prompted a last-minute online pivot in 2020, Hot Docs was again forced to host a virtual fest last year. Now, as the curtain is set to rise on its 29th edition, the festival’s director of...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

A Gene Wilder Documentary Is Officially In The Works

The production company White Horse Pictures which has made documentaries about the Bee Gees, the Beatles, and Lucille Ball is working on another one. This time, their newest documentary will be focused on actor Gene Wilder, best known for Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Young Frankenstein. The documentary will reportedly be called Wilder.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Carbondale, CO
Carbondale, CO
Entertainment
The Atlantic

A Brilliant Horror Film About Losing Yourself to the Internet

Cinemas are pretty much always the best way to watch a movie. The darkened screening room is the ideal place to immerse yourself, distraction-free, in a film’s sound and visuals. That’d be a fine setting for Jane Schoenbrun’s We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, a tale of online alienation that debuted at 2021’s Sundance Film Festival and hit theaters and some streaming services this month. But this release is also the rare case in which I’d advocate for a more intimate viewing experience: at home, perhaps curled up in bed, with your headphones on and this indie horror playing on your laptop.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy