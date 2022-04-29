5Point a windfall for aspiring documentary filmmaker

Cinemas are pretty much always the best way to watch a movie. The darkened screening room is the ideal place to immerse yourself, distraction-free, in a film’s sound and visuals. That’d be a fine setting for Jane Schoenbrun’s We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, a tale of online alienation that debuted at 2021’s Sundance Film Festival and hit theaters and some streaming services this month. But this release is also the rare case in which I’d advocate for a more intimate viewing experience: at home, perhaps curled up in bed, with your headphones on and this indie horror playing on your laptop.

