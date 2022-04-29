ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CT New York NY Zone Forecast

 2 days ago

Northern Fairfield- 1052 PM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the. upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the...

Hudson Valley Post

Record-Breaking Snow Reported in New York State

Shocking April snow brought nearly two feet of snow to some parts of New York State. Other towns reported record-breaking snow. The National Weather Service out of Binghampton reported record-breaking snow in the Town of Maine, New York. 11.4 inches of snow fell in one day in April. This shattered an old record of 6.9 inches set in 1983.
CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO. MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and. seas 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. *...
First Alert Forecast: Wall-to-wall sunshine, temps climb into 60s

This weekend is looking fantastic! After a chilly start, wall-to wall sunshine today will help temps climb into the 60s this afternoon.Winds are also much calmer than the past couple of days, so it's a great day to be outdoors.It won't be quite as cold tonight, but you'll still need the jackets if you'll be out late (or early tomorrow). Lows will range from the mid 40s around the city to the 30s in the northwest suburbs.Sunday will be another nice one with just some more clouds streaming in through the afternoon. Otherwise, it's even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.Out next shower rolls in for the evening, and more so the overnight hours into early Monday.
STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
Weather Service Confirms New York State’s First Tornado of the Year

While most parts of New York state have experienced fairly calm weather this week, others haven't been so lucky. And while tornadoes aren't too common across the state, they can occur. The National Weather Service confirms that the state's first tornado of 2022 struck Monday evening. While the tornado itself wasn't on the ground for long, survey teams say the storm left a path of damage across one area.
Plenty of sunshine on Sunday on Long Island; rain returns Monday

Beautiful weather continues on Sunday with seasonable temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine around, says Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo. Afternoon clouds will build in ahead of rain showers that will arrive early Monday. SUNDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny with warmer temperatures. Afternoon and evening clouds slowly...
Chilly and blustery weather ahead for south-central Pennsylvania

The calendar may say late April, but it's going to feel more like the middle of March in south-central Pennsylvania. Sustained winds will range between 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph this afternoon. The winds will make it feel like the 40s. A stray afternoon shower is possible. A...
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for continuing warm temperatures with daytime highs ranging from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Another dry cold front on Monday will...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/30 Saturday morning forecast

Happy weekend! We're waking up to another chilly start, so grab the coat if you're headed out early today. Temps are starting off in the low 40s around the city and 30s in the suburbs. Luckily, the winds have subsided.Despite the cold start, temps will rebound nicely and it's looking like a beautiful spring weekend! Expect abundant sunshine for your Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday won't be too far behind. Other than some high clouds filtering in through the afternoon hours, it's another nice one. Temps Sunday will be a few degrees milder in the mid to upper 60s.Our next shower chance moves in after sunset Sunday night and lingers through Monday. Overall, next week is looking milder but more unsettled. Have a great weekend, get outside if you can!
