Manchester United legend Roy Keane has taken aim at midfielder Nemanja Matic for his comments about Chelsea being ‘forever in my heart’.It was confirmed earlier this month that the 33-year-old will leave Old Trafford in the summer when his contract expires.The Serbian assisted Cristiano Ronaldo’s equaliser in United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Thursday evening.But he then attracted unwanted attention with his post-match interview after insisting he has an emotional connection to both United and Chelsea.Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “For me it was a pleasure, an honour to play at Old Trafford for five years. As I said...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO