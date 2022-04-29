Wind Advisory issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Estill; Jackson; Lee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Estill, northwestern Jackson and Lee Counties through 630 AM EDT At 558 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Locust Branch, or 9 miles southwest of Irvine, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Station Camp, Wisemantown, Lakes and Weedon around 605 AM EDT. Irvine, Ravenna, Wagersville, Alumbaugh, Drip Rock, Doe Creek, South Irvine, West Irvine, Old Orchard and Wind Cave around 610 AM EDT. Leighton, Evelyn, Texola, Pryse, Cow Creek and Willow Tree around 615 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Pinnacle, Shade, Willow Shoals, Yellow Rock, Pitts, Fitchburg, Caryton, Cressmont, Whynot, Old Landing, Crystal, Patsey, Cobhill, Belle Point, Heidelberg, White Ash, Beattyville, Fincastle, Fixer, Greeley, Mount Olive, Zoe, Zachariah, Leeco, Standing Rock and See. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
