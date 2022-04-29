Sabres skunked in Boston

Boston, Mass. (WGR 550) - The final road game of the 2021-22 season was a clunker for the Buffalo Sabres, as they were dropped in 5-0 shutout fashion by the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Neither team scored in the opening period, but the Bruins struck twice in the second. Captain Patrice Bergeron netted his 23rd and 24th goals of the season for Boston, which also upped his career goal total to 399, as he inched closer to 400 against Dustin Tokarski and company.

Up 2-0, the Bruins tacked on three more goals in the last period of regulation as they pulled away from the Sabres. Forwards David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall scored consecutive power play markers, before Bergeron finished off the hat-trick in grand fashion for his 400th career goal.

Former Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark posted the clean sheet for Boston, making 37 saves for his first shutout of the season.

----------

GAME RECAP

Scoring Summary:

First Period:

BUF: NONE

BOS: NONE

Second Period:

BUF: NONE

BOS: 6:16 - Patrice Bergeron (23) (Unassisted); 12:29 - Patrice Bergeron (24) (Jake DeBrusk, Brad Marchand)

Third Period:

BUF: NONE

BOS: 2:11 - David Pastrnak (40) PPG (Taylor Hall, Brad Marchand); 4:16 - Taylor Hall (20) PPG (David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron); 17:47 - Patrice Bergeron (25) (Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm)

----------

Penalty Summary:

First Period:

BUF: 1:26 - Henri Jokiharju (Tripping - 2 min.)

BOS: 16:41 - Trent Frederic (Slashing - 2 min.); 19:30 - Brad Marchand (Slashing - 2 min.)

Second Period:

BUF: 8:54 - Jeff Skinner (Tripping - 2 min.); 12:29 - TEAM (Delay of Game - 2 min.)

BOS: 2:55 - Taylor Hall (Tripping - 2 min.)

Third Period:

BUF: 1:28 - Peyton Krebs (High sticking - 2 min.); 2:11 - TEAM (Delay of Game - 2 min.); 4:30 - Casey Fitzgerald (Roughing - 2 min.)

BOS: 4:30 - Tomas Nosek (Roughing - 2 min.)

----------

STATS OF THE GAME:

----------

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.) Patrice Bergeron - BOS

2.) Linus Ulllmark - BOS

3.) David Pastrnak - BOS

----------

What's next:

The Sabres put a wrap on the 2021-22 season on Friday night when they host the Chicago Blackhawks. It will also be the final call for Sabres legendary broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, who is retiring following the contest.

Puck drop at KeyBank Center is set for 7 p.m. ET with pregame coverage on WGR starting at 6 p.m. ET with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog.