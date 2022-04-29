ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbus Wins Engine Maker Backing for 2024 Jet Output

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS/MUNICH (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus looks set to raise narrowbody jetliner production for 2024 after reaching a compromise deal with at least two suppliers following months of wrangling over the speed of post-pandemic recovery. The world's largest planemaker is restoring and slightly expanding pre-pandemic output for best-selling models...

