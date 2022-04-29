ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, TX

Red Flag Warning issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly....

alerts.weather.gov

