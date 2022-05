The best players from the best defense in college football saw their names come flying off the board in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, who served as defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs last season, saw five of his former players get drafted in the first round, a new record from a defense in the common draft era. It broke the record of four set by Florida State’s defense in 2006 and four by Miami in 2004.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO