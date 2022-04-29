ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Plenty of tantalizing possibilities in Round 2 of NFL draft

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

Georgia’s defense dominated the first round of the NFL draft 3 1/2 months after whipping Alabama in the national championship game. The surprising part was that linebacker Nakobe Dean wasn’t among the Bulldogs whose names were called Thursday night. Dean, who watched a half dozen of his...

localnews8.com

Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Popculture

2022 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars Select Dominant Defensive Lineman No. 1 Overall

The 2022 NFL Draft is officialy underway, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected a dominant defensive player. On Thursday night, the Jaguars selected University of Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker No. 1 overall in the draft in Las Vegas. The Jaguars took him over University of Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who at one point was projected to be the No. 1 pick early in the draft process.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL Draft: New York Giants select Joshua Ezeudu

In the third round with the 67th overall pick, the New York Giants drafted former UNC football offensive guard Joshua Ezeudu. Ezeudu is the first UNC football player selected in this year’s draft with the Giants snagging their second offensive lineman. Ezeudu brings stability and good pass blocking to the Giants offensive line, one that has been desperately needing help to protect Daniel Jones. Jones has been sacked 105 times in 38 games, which shows a glaring need for a boost to the offensive line. The Giants offensive line struggled in both the run and pass, ranking 30th in Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL offensive rankings. The 6-foot-4 guard played a majority of the last three seasons, helping lead UNC to 19th ranked points per game last season (35.2) and pass blocked three consecutive seasons that eclipsed over 3000 passing yards. It will be interesting to see how Ezeudu fairs in his new color blue. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Idaho8.com

Champion Rams finally start draft with Wisconsin OL Bruss

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams showed up fashionably late to the NFL draft to make their first pick. They grabbed Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss at the back of the third round. The Rams used the 104th overall selection to get Bruss, a hulking lineman who played mostly right tackle for the Badgers. He will be an immediate candidate to start at right guard for the champs after the departure of Austin Corbett to Carolina in free agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Run Rich Run takes spotlight on final day of NFL draft

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — What started as a dare during the NFL Scouting Combine has morphed into something much more for Rich Eisen. The NFL Network host participated in his 18th “Run Rich Run” dash last Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Eisen donned his suit and tie to run the 40-yard dash at the iconic stadium, which is celebrating its centennial. This year’s “Run Rich Run” will air during Saturday’s coverage of the final day of the NFL draft on NFL Network.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Howell, Ross, “Punt God” still available on Day 3 of draft

There are stars to be found in the final rounds of the NFL draft. They’re just not easy to spot. Heading into Day 3 of the draft Saturday, there’s plenty of talented players and potential starters out there. And maybe a few hidden gems. Among the most intriguing players left on the board are North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, Clemson receiver Justyn Ross and San Diego State’s “Punt God,” Matt Araiza.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Falcons add BYU RB Allgeier to offensive-themed draft class

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their NFL draft by adding more help on offense. After selecting USC wide receiver Drake London and Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder in the first two days, the Falcons added BYU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round and two Georgia players, left guard Justin Shaffer and tight end John FitzPatrick, in the sixth round. General manager Terry Fontenot also found help for the Falcons’ woeful pass rush with edge rushers in Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie and Western Kentucky’s DeAngelo Malone in the middle of the draft.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Idaho8.com

Cowboys test character again with Ole Miss rusher Williams

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are testing character in the second round again by drafting Mississippi edge rusher Sam Williams. They did it last year with cornerback Kelvin Joseph. The Kentucky product who left LSU over off-field issues is now part of a Dallas police investigation into a fatal drive-by shooting. Joseph’s attorney says he was an unarmed passenger in the vehicle. Williams was briefly suspended at Ole Miss two years ago over a sexual battery charge that was dropped. Dallas drafted South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert in the third round. The Cowboys have six picks in the final four rounds Saturday.
FRISCO, TX
Idaho8.com

The University of Georgia has broken an NFL record with 15 players drafted

The University of Georgia Bulldogs saw 15 of its players drafted this week, breaking an all-time NFL record for most players selected from a single college team in a seven-round draft. The record was broken in the sixth round Saturday, with the consecutive selections of cornerback Derion Kendrick and tight...
ATHENS, GA
Idaho8.com

Titans use 6 of 9 draft picks on offense to help Tannehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans say they need to be excellent around Ryan Tannehill to help their quarterback take them on the deep postseason run they’ve missed since the 2019 season. How big a step they’ve taken this offseason remains to be seen. They certainly tried their best using six of nine selections in this NFL draft on offense to give Tannehill more protection and passing targets. General manager Jon Robinson says they’ll see how it goes. The GM says he feels good about where the Titans are right now at this point of the offseason. The Titans went 12-5 and were the AFC’s No. 1 seed last season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Idaho8.com

Getting receiver A.J. Brown was highlight of Eagles’ draft

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was halfway through watching one game of film on A.J. Brown when he turned to general manager Howie Roseman and said he’d seen enough. Brown was so impressive that Philadelphia traded the 18th overall pick in the NFL draft and a third-rounder to Tennessee to get him. Acquiring the 2020 Pro Bowl wide receiver was the highlight of the draft for the Eagles, who also traded up two spots in the first round to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th pick. They also got Davis’ teammate, linebacker Nakobe Dean, in the third round after medical concerns caused him to slip out of the first round.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Idaho8.com

Saints add a big playmaker along with depth in NFL draft

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints tried to balance quality and quantity while addressing pressing needs in the NFL draft. They wrapped up their first draft under new head coach Dennis Allen when they selected Appalachian State linebacker D’Marco Jackson in the fifth round and Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson in the sixth round Saturday. That came after they kicked things off Thursday by moving up five spots in the first round to select Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave at No. 11.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

