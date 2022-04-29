ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns move into Round 2, where the Mavericks will await

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Chris Paul is still looking for his perfect ending. A perfect entry to Round 2 will have to suffice for now....

Chris Paul
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Joel Embiid's Brutal Injury: “If You’re Great, If You Can Ball, I Want You Out There So We Can See Your Greatness Put On Display..."

The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business on Thursday with a win over the Raptors. Unfortunately, it may have cost them the health of their best player. Just days ahead of Monday's series-opening game, Shams Charania dropped some big news on the availability of Joel Embiid. Due to an elbow he received in the face, the star big man is set to miss some time after suffering an orbital fracture and minor concussion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Idaho8.com

Grizzlies-Warriors Western Conference semis preview capsule

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have the look of a team whose time is coming, while Stephen Curry and the Warriors are trying to show their time isn’t up. Golden State got Curry back from injury for the playoffs to rejoin Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and again looked like a championship favorite while beating Denver in the first round. But first the Warriors have to get by a Grizzlies team that zoomed past them during the regular season to take second place in the West and home-court advantage for this series.
NBA
Idaho8.com

‘There’s hope’: 76ers waiting to see if Embiid can come back

MIAMI (AP) — The best that Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers could offer Saturday about Joel Embiid’s possible availability for the Eastern Conference semifinal series against Miami was a two-word answer. “There’s hope,” Rivers said. For now, Philadelphia will cling to that. The 76ers and Heat both hit the practice floor Saturday to begin the process of adjusting for a playoff series that won’t have Embiid at the start — at minimum. Embiid, the NBA’s scoring champion and an MVP finalist this season, has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion, injuries that were suffered Thursday in a first-round series-clincher at Toronto and were announced Friday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFAA

Mavs vs. Suns Round 2: How to get tickets, when the team will be in Dallas and where to watch

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are headed to the second round of the Western Conference NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2011 after beating the Utah Jazz 98-96 in Game 6 to win that first-round series 4-2. The No. 4 seed Mavs will now take on the No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns, who had the best record in the NBA during the regular season at 64-18. The first Dallas home game at the American Airlines Center will happen on Friday, May 6 with an 8:30 p.m. tip-off.
DALLAS, TX
Arizona Sports

Devin Booker expected to play in Suns’ Game 6 vs. Pelicans, per report

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been upgraded to questionable on the team’s injury report and is expected to play in Game 6 vs. the Pelicans, per a report. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Booker is expected to return to action for Game 6 after missing the past three games with a Grade 1 hamstring strain suffered in Game 2 of the first-round matchup.
PHOENIX, AZ
Idaho8.com

Celtics-Bucks Eastern Conference semifinal preview capsule

Boston faces Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference semifinals that start Sunday. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Boston’s Jayson Tatum is going to be a world-class matchup, especially after the way Tatum accepted the challenge of matching wits with Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant in Round 1. Not having the injured Khris Middleton doesn’t help matters for the Bucks, but Milwaukee still has plenty in its arsenal. That said, Boston has home-court and is peaking right now.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Basketball
Sports
Idaho8.com

Wolves realize progress from 1st-round exit not a given

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves flourished in their first full season under coach Chris Finch. They led the NBA in scoring, improved on defense and revived their long-frustrated fan base while reaching the playoffs for the first time in four years. More progress is no guarantee in this league, though. Taking the next step in a tough Western Conference from this first-round defeat by Memphis will be a challenge. The Grizzlies won in six games to advance. The Timberwolves lost fourth-quarter leads of 10-plus points three times in the playoff series.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise’s biggest stars all want to know how long the team’s already painful rebuild is going to take. Toews, Kane and DeBrincat each have one year left on their contracts after the Blackhawks finished a miserable 28-42-12 season with a 3-2 overtime loss at Buffalo on Friday night. Davidson, who took over as general manager when the team dropped his interim tag in March, also has to make a decision on interim coach Derek King.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Top 4 picks for Cowboys match positions with biggest losses

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The four positions with the most significant losses for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason have ended up matching the club’s first four picks in the draft. Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith was the first-round choice with Dallas looking to replace two starters up front. Edge rusher Sam Williams of Mississippi is the second-rounder after free agent Randy Gregory unexpected picked Denver. Receiver Jalen Tolbert is coming aboard after Amari Cooper was traded in a cost-cutting move. Fourth-round tight end Jake Ferguson of Wisconsin joins Dallas after Blake Jarwin’s release because of career-threatening hip issues.
FRISCO, TX
Idaho8.com

Cowboys test character again with Ole Miss rusher Williams

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are testing character in the second round again by drafting Mississippi edge rusher Sam Williams. They did it last year with cornerback Kelvin Joseph. The Kentucky product who left LSU over off-field issues is now part of a Dallas police investigation into a fatal drive-by shooting. Joseph’s attorney says he was an unarmed passenger in the vehicle. Williams was briefly suspended at Ole Miss two years ago over a sexual battery charge that was dropped. Dallas drafted South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert in the third round. The Cowboys have six picks in the final four rounds Saturday.
FRISCO, TX
Idaho8.com

Sabres counting on late-season surge to carry into next year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Zemgus Girgensons and the Buffalo Sabres were unmistakably upbeat in closing a season the team set an NHL record by missing the playoffs for an 11th consecutive season. The reason for optimism is how a young and rebuilding roster began showing signs of gelling during a late-season surge in which Buffalo won 16 of its final 28 games to match the number of wins it had through the first 54 games of the season. The turnaround followed a tumultuous year in which the Sabres purged their roster in a series of deals capped by trading former captain Jack Eichel to Vegas.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

NBA fines Suns $25,000 over injury reporting rules

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the Phoenix Suns fined $25,000 on Saturday for violating injury reporting rules by failing to disclose guard Devin Booker’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner before Game 6 of the first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Idaho8.com

Champion Rams finally start draft with Wisconsin OL Bruss

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams showed up fashionably late to the NFL draft to make their first pick. They grabbed Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss at the back of the third round. The Rams used the 104th overall selection to get Bruss, a hulking lineman who played mostly right tackle for the Badgers. He will be an immediate candidate to start at right guard for the champs after the departure of Austin Corbett to Carolina in free agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Springer homers twice vs former team, Jays beat Astros 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer homered twice against his former team, leading José Berríos and the Toronto Blue Jays over Houston 2-1 and snapping the Astros’ season-long winning streak at four. Springer’s leadoff homer in the first was the 46th of his career. Starting at DH, Springer connected again in the third, the 19th multi-homer game of his career. Springer has hit six home runs this season, three against Houston. He was the MVP of the 2017 World Series when the Astros won their only championship.
HOUSTON, TX

