Radio Liberty producer killed in Kyiv missile attack, U.S. broadcaster says

KYIV, April 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian rescue workers on Friday recovered the body of a Radio Liberty producer from under the rubble of a building in Kyiv that was hit by a missile, the U.S. broadcaster said.

Radio Liberty said in a statement that Vira Hyrych, who had worked in its Kyiv bureau since February 2018, had been killed after a Russian missile hit the building she lived in.

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by a missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on April 29, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

The death was the first reported in Thursday's missile strike as the head of the United Nations visited Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said two Russian missiles had struck the capital. Russia has not commented on the incident. read more

At least 10 people were initially reported wounded in the strike but Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said a body had been recovered on Friday.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Jon Boyle

