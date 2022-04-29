ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Radio Liberty producer killed in Kyiv missile attack, U.S. broadcaster says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

KYIV, April 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian rescue workers on Friday recovered the body of a Radio Liberty producer from under the rubble of a building in Kyiv that was hit by a missile, the U.S. broadcaster said.

Radio Liberty said in a statement that Vira Hyrych, who had worked in its Kyiv bureau since February 2018, had been killed after a Russian missile hit the building she lived in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUkYP_0fNp8Zve00
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by a missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on April 29, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

The death was the first reported in Thursday's missile strike as the head of the United Nations visited Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said two Russian missiles had struck the capital. Russia has not commented on the incident. read more

At least 10 people were initially reported wounded in the strike but Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said a body had been recovered on Friday.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Hit U.S., European Weapons in Missile Strike in Ukraine

(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday its Kalibr missiles had struck an arms depot in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region housing weapons from the United States and European countries. The ministry -- which said its air force had destroyed 59 Ukrainian military targets overnight -- said the missiles had "destroyed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyiv#Missiles#Radio Liberty#Russian#The United Nations#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
MSNBC

John Brennan: Video of Putin clutching table ‘shows that he’s a man that has quite a bit of stress’

Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what Ukraine needs from the U.S. and partners to win the next phase of the war against Russia. “It's critically important to increase the quality and the quantity of the weapons that are going in there, but also to have an uninterrupted supply of these weapons systems, as well as the ammunition.” Brennan also analyzes the footage of President Putin tightly gripping a table during a televised meeting. “It shows that he's a man that has quite a bit of stress.”April 22, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Barr: Durham appears to have 'dug very deep', uncovered 'good information' on Russia probe

Special Counsel John Durham has made significant headway in investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, former Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News on Friday. Barr, who served under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump, said that if there is a case to be brought against any further defendants in the matter, Durham is one who is not reticent to bring it.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Meet the Phoenix Ghost, a secretive new drone the U.S. fast-tracked for delivery to Ukraine

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The United States has spent roughly $3.4 billion on sending military assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. The latest $800 million package, unveiled in mid-March, includes funds earmarked to gift Kyiv a brand-new line of drones that have never been deployed in combat before.
COMBAT SPORTS
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: That’ll Sting: Ukrainian Missile Blows Up Russian Chopper In Mid-Air

This video shows a Ukrainian missile whizzing towards a Russian helicopter and blowing it to smithereens in mid-air. Zenger News obtained the footage from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Ukraine yesterday (Thursday, April 21). The MoD said (in English): “Military brotherhood. On April 21st, Ukrainian paratroopers shot down a...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy