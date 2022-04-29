ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Razorbacks Start SEC West Series Against Ole Miss Tonight

By Bren Yocom
swark.today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE – Coach Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks likely aren’t feeling too great about themselves. They lost 2 of 3 in last weekend SEC West series at Texas A&M followed Tuesday night in North Little Rock eking, 2-1 by the University of Central Arkansas Bears on a 10th-wild pitch after bashing the...

swark.today

Comments / 1

Related
KARK

Arkansas Offers 4-Star QB Walker White

FAYETTEVILLE — It appears Kendal Briles and Dowell Loggains liked what they saw when they watched Little Rock Christian’s Walker White workout on Thursday. Arkansas offered the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Class of 2024 four-star quarterback later Thursday. White now has a nine scholarship offers. In addition to Arkansas, White...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs football adds three walk-ons to scholarship

Arkansas football still plans to bring in three more players to the team via transfer this offseason. That’s even after the Razorbacks added three walk-ons to scholarship on Thursday. Tight end Nathan Bax, linebacker Jackson Woodard and wide receiver Harper Cole were all added to scholarship status this week. They are the 84th, 85th and 86th scholarship players on the roster, which is one over the 85-mark limit. The players do not, however, count against the recruiting class, which still has three open spots. All three players saw time on special teams last year. Bax is vying to be the team’s third tight end this season behind Trey Knox and Hudson Henry. Woodard is attempting to crack the two-deep at linebacker. Cole’s primary focus is special teams. Arkansas finished spring camp a week ago and the Hogs open the season Sept. 3 against Cincinnati. List Burks is the latest: Complete list of Arkansas high-schoolers taken in NFL draft since 2006
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Greenbrier, AR
State
Florida State
North Little Rock, AR
Sports
North Little Rock, AR
College Sports
City
Cabot, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
North Little Rock, AR
WNTZ

LSU Basketball adds top-50 prospect

BATON ROUGE – LSU Coach Matt McMahon announced on Thursday that the athletics department has received and confirmed signing papers from Jackson, Mississippi’s Jalen Reed. Reed, who played at Southern California Academy, is ranked as a four-star recruit in the class of 2022. The 6-10 combo forward was ranked No. 45 overall in the recruiting […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bianco
extrainningsoftball.com

New Arkansas NIL Deal the Latest Game-Changer for College Softball Players

When the revised Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rules were released last year, there were two primary schools of thought within the softball world. Some thought that the rules would primarily benefit big-time players in big-time sports only – expecting college football and basketball’s stars to be the real beneficiaries. Another thought process was that some of softball’s biggest stars might see some benefit from the relaxed regulations, but that there wouldn’t be a large rippling effect within softball specifically.
BRYANT, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Game preview, how to watch, stream Friday’s opener

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to welcome rival Ole Miss to Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday to begin a three-game set with the Rebels. At the beginning of the season, fans of Southeastern Conference baseball circled this series date on their calendars, and they believed that they would be in for a great series between two of the conference’s elite programs. But, since time has passed, the series has lost its shine. Ole Miss began the season in the top-5 of the national polls and would remain in the top-10 until the week of April 11, when Alabama swept the Rebels...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WacoTrib.com

Baylor track and field headed to LSU for final conference tuneup

Baylor’s nationally ranked track and field teams will close out the regular season in the bayou, as they compete at the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday. The Baylor men are ranked 11th and the women are 17th in the latest national rankings. The BU men are led by a pair of athletes who hold the No. 1 spot in the NCAA in their respective events — Zaza Nnamdi in the javelin and Jayson Baldridge in the 400 hurdles.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#University Of Arkansas#College Baseball#Razorbacks Start#Sec#Texas A M#D 1 Baseball#Baum Walker#Espn2#Rebels

Comments / 0

Community Policy