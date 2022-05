The Chicago Bears drafted punter Trenton Gill with their final draft selection in the seventh round, a draft choice that will (hopefully) fix their hole at the position. After losing Pat O’Donnell this offseason to Green Bay, many questions surrounded their next move at punter. Chicago does have Ryan Winslow on the roster, where Gill will likely compete with Winslow for the job.

