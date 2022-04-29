ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

Peaceful ways to help

By Editorial
thenewsleaders.com
 2 days ago

I was pleased to read the article on Mary Bruno’s poster to support Ukraine in the April 15 issue. Mary is not only a talented local artist, but also generous and civic-minded. She is an asset to our city. Using the words...

thenewsleaders.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

Anthea Butler on ‘White Evangelical Racism’

This episode was originally broadcast on December 28, 2021. University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MN
Society
City
Saint Joseph, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
The Atlantic

Mussolini Speaks, and Tells Us How Democracy Dies

When Benito Mussolini founded, on March 23, 1919, the organization that would become the National Fascist Party, Italy’s top newspaper relegated the news to a blurb, roughly the same space devoted to the theft of 64 cases of soap. That’s where Antonio Scurati’s novel M: Son of the Century starts. It ends on January 3, 1925, the date commonly considered the beginning of Mussolini’s authoritarian reign, when he claimed responsibility for the murder of the Socialist lawmaker Giacomo Matteotti. By then, Il Duce had already been the prime minister of Italy for two years, and violent repression of the opposition was rampant, but it was the first time he owned up to it as the head of government, throwing off the mask. “If fascism has been a band of criminals, I am the leader of this criminal band,” he boasted to Parliament. The lawmakers cheered.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deseret News

Are school prayer rules about to change?

The Supreme Court on Monday considered the free speech and religious freedom rights of teachers, coaches and students while hearing a case that could rewrite the rules for prayer in public schools. During nearly two hours of arguments, the justices debated at what point a private act of faith becomes...
NFL
The Conversation U.S.

What is a Latter-day Saint temple?

Temples in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, often referred to as the Mormon church, have long been a site of curiosity, suspicion and admiration. Grand, sometimes even imposing structures, temples are among the most distinctive symbols of the church. Temples are where the faith’s most sacred rites...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Charity#Ukrainians
The Atlantic

Let Coach Kennedy Pray

Sign up for David’s newsletter, The Third Rail, here. Few legal doctrines are contributing more to the culture war than the idea that America’s public-school teachers have no meaningful free-speech rights when they’re at work. The notion that teachers exist as mere agents of state expression—speaking only state-approved words—is dramatically escalating the stakes of the most pitched conflicts in American life, including political and legal fights over expansive anti–critical race theory legislation, laws governing instruction about LGBTQ issues, and rules and regulations mandating preferred-pronoun usage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

The Butchers of Bucha will never face justice. That’s the lesson of history | Opinion

By Karl Qualls Don’t be fooled by the righteous indignation of politicians decrying the slaughter of civilians in Ukraine. They pledge greater sanctions and diplomatic aid, and they even promise war crimes trials. But there will be no justice. Evidence is being collected and a series of trials will likely take place, but what we […] The post The Butchers of Bucha will never face justice. That’s the lesson of history | Opinion appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLITICS
UPI News

Sirens bring Israel to a standstill to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

April 28 (UPI) -- Israel marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday morning, with a 2-minute siren bringing the nation to a standstill. As soon as the siren stopped, an official wreath-laying ceremony was conducted honoring the 6 million Jews systematically killed by the Nazis during World War II. Israel's Knesset...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
AFP

Israelis stand silently to remember the Holocaust

Israel came to a standstill on Thursday, halting the morning bustle for two minutes as sirens blared to honour millions murdered during the Holocaust.  Drivers stopped and stood in silence beside their vehicles, honouring the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War Two. 
MIDDLE EAST
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Servant of All, Slave of One

Our service to others as the representatives of our God is one of the three major components of the Christian life – salvation, sanctification and service. Jesus in the Gospel of Matthew tells the disciples how service defines the leaders in His kingdom. “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles… exercise authority over them. It is not this way among you, but whoever wishes to become great among you shall be your servant, and whoever wishes to be first among you shall be your slave; just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many” (Matthew 20: 25-28).
RELIGION
Daily Montanan

Hypocrites on the left, right

In San Francisco and other cities there is a big homeless issue. It is due to many factors both economic and drug related, but in this most liberal city solutions such as building high density housing are rejected because those neighborhoods fear that the projects would (take your pick): Increase crime, lower property values, ruin […] The post Hypocrites on the left, right appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BURBANK, CA
The Independent

Combat death puts spotlight on Americans fighting in Ukraine

Harrison Jozefowicz quit his job as a Chicago police officer and headed overseas soon after Russia invaded Ukraine. An Army veteran, he said he couldn't help but join American volunteers seeking to help Ukrainians in their fight.Jozefowicz now heads a group called Task Force Yankee, which he said has placed more than 190 volunteers in combat slots and other roles while delivering nearly 15,000 first aid kits, helping relocate more than 80 families and helping deliver dozens of pallets of food and medical supplies to the southern and eastern fronts of the war.It's difficult, dangerous work. But Jozefowicz said he...
MILITARY
thecinemaholic.com

Silverton Siege Ending, Explained: Who Is The Informant?

The oppressed have the language of violence. Because, as Frantz Fanon said, “For violence, like Achilles’ lance, can heal the wounds it has inflicted.” With Mandla Walter Dube at the director’s seat, ‘Silverton Siege’ is an Afrikaans-English bilingual historical thriller movie that plunges the audiences into a largely segregated South African socio-political backdrop. On January 25, 1980, separatists Khumalo, Masego, and Terra head to the Seahorse Oil Depot of Silverton.
WORLD
Odyssey

Take Me To Church

I recently attended a church service with one of my best friends who frequents this particular church. She had been asking me for the past two weeks to join her, but the timing never seemed right for me. That is to say that no I am not an avid church-goer even though I am catholic. Yes, I am a terrible catholic.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy