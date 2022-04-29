Art in the Village 2022

Librarians, guardians of the people's freedom to read, have come to the rescue in response to the rise of censorship via book challenges across the country. The Brooklyn Public Library recently announced Books Unbanned, their new program focused on combating censorship and suppression. Through Books Unbanned, anyone in the United States between the ages of 13 and 21 can apply for a free Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) eCard. The BPL database will give teens access to 350,000 ebooks and 200,000 audiobooks, along with numerous online databases.
Click here to read the full article. Ever since Christie’s blockbuster sale of the Al Thani collection of Mughal jewelry in 2019, Indian-inflected gems have been a hot commodity. That auction, which included exceptional Golconda diamonds and all manner of bejeweled objects from the Indian royal court, became the second highest-grossing sale of a private jewelry collection (bested by Elizabeth Taylor’s estate) and thrust the artistry of Eastern jewelry design into the spotlight. Now, to commemorate 10 years of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s reimagined Islamic galleries, the museum’s store is offering designs from some of India’s leading contemporary jewelers...
Van Sykes, one of the legends of Alabama barbecue, has just published a new book about the history of Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q, the venerable Bessemer barbecue joint founded by his late father and mother. Sykes will be signing copies of the book, “From The Pit To The Plate,” at the...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On election night 2021, as citizens across Birmingham awaited a result in the city’s top race, a signal of victory came in an unusual form: a dance video posted to Mayor Randall Woodfin’s Twitter account. Tonight, Ursula Smith, the choreographer of that dance, joined CBS 42 anchors Art Franklin and Sherri […]
There are a lot of correlations between art and positive growth for humans of all shapes and sizes. A variety of studies have shown that viewing art can decrease stress levels, improve critical thinking, and even help you deal with mental exhaustion. With just this in mind, gifting yourself beautiful work might be a strategically brilliant and beneficial move when moving into or fixing up a space. And with Mother's Day around the corner, gifting a print to a loved one might not be a bad idea either.
This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. The 20th century brought to us some of the most interesting and innovative architectural minds of all time, people like Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Le Corbusier and Frank Lloyd Wright. But not all projects designed in the last century were lauded, and not all of their designers became stars. Many of the sometimes strange, sinisterly angular, or oddly curved structures - and the avant-garde ideas behind them - never really took off and were largely left out of today’s textbooks. But that doesn’t mean they were totally forgotten.
Join us for a weekly physically distanced yoga class led by Hayley Holdridge, a Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT), with over 200 hours of experience. Your ticket includes a yoga class that blends movement, meditation, and breath to create peace within the body and mind – plus a pint! All proceeds will be donated to a different charity each month including: May – Do Dah Day June – AIDS Alabama July – Firehouse Community Arts Center.
A nonprofit organization in Tuscaloosa is celebrating a small victory after rescuing a handful of feral cats from the McFarland Mall property on Skyland Boulevard, which is in the final stages of demolition. Britni Hood, the program coordinator for the Tuscaloosa Spay & Neuter Incentive Program, said her organization is...
A new shop offering vintage clothing, custom jewelry and branded merchandise is coming to Five Points South. We got the scoop on what you can expect from Magic City Mercantile. Keep reading, then get ready for their grand opening on Saturday, April 30. Meet Erwin Franklin + Ivan Williams, the...
A few weeks ago I went to this place for a sunset session. The sunsets on stormy days are something absolutely magical, beyond real, even mystical!. I spent a long time waiting for the perfect waves, the perfect silky trails, and how them broke against the stones throwing endless drops of water to the sky. It was absolutely amazing!
The weekend’s rolling in and we have the list of what’s ahead for the Greater Birmingham Area, April 28-May 1. From a new exhibit opening at McWane Science Center to the delicious 24th annual St. Elias Lebanese Food & Cultural Festival, get those plans ready!. Have breaking news...
In a world where everything from shampoo bottles to playground equipment to leggings are made from recycled plastic, it’s hard to believe there was a time when the material wasn’t ubiquitous. But when British designer Jane Atfield created a chair made entirely of post-consumer recycled plastic in 1992, the idea felt positively revolutionary.
The Weimaraner Rescue of the South is hosting its 20th annual charity event at Gabrella Manor on Sunday, May 1st, 2022, from 3:00–6:00 PM. This event generates revenue that goes directly to the care and needs of the Weimaraners. “The first four months of 2022 have seen a drastic increase in the number of Weimaraners needing our help, and we’re committed to helping as many as possible. As we celebrate 20 years of Weimaraner Rescue of the South, our work is still relevant, needed, and appreciated by thousands of friends and supporters in the south.” – Betsy Bottomley, President of the Board of Directors, Weimaraner Rescue of the South. Usually called the Gray Ghost Gala, this year’s event is titled Weim and Cheese. This event will include a silent auction, live music, heavy hor d’oeuvres, a few Weimaraners, etc. This event is a chance to gather together and celebrate successes, share stories, and build the resources needed to continue their mission of rescuing and rehoming this wonderful breed. As a volunteer-only, foster-focused rescue, all proceeds go directly to the care of the dogs. “Our donors are exceptional; they respond to our every call with so much generosity just when it is needed. And our adopters, those wonderful folks willing to take a chance on an older dog, a dog who has been sick, or who needs that extra little bit of understanding to be a part of their families. It truly takes this giant community of caring.” – Brenda Jones, Secretary, Weimaraner Rescue of the South. Weimaraner Rescue of the South is an all-volunteer, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. Their priority is to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome Weimaraners in need in Alabama, Mississippi, and parts of Tennessee, Louisiana, and Georgia. All Weimaraners in their care are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and treated for any known medical issues they might have. All efforts are funded by adoption fees, donations, and the annual charity event–Weim and Cheese.
In a way, it’s like visiting Graceland. Hallmark Farms, a stately property in Alabama, is a gorgeous time capsule of a place, harking back to its origins in the 1970s. Elvis Presley didn’t live here, but Ted Hallmark and his family did, and their 565-acre residence -- with its palatial house, picturesque barn, spacious pole barn, tennis court, helicopter pad and several lakes -- has been an eye-catching landmark in North Jefferson County for more than four decades.
