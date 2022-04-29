Art in the Village 2022

The Weimaraner Rescue of the South is hosting its 20th annual charity event at Gabrella Manor on Sunday, May 1st, 2022, from 3:00–6:00 PM. This event generates revenue that goes directly to the care and needs of the Weimaraners. “The first four months of 2022 have seen a drastic increase in the number of Weimaraners needing our help, and we’re committed to helping as many as possible. As we celebrate 20 years of Weimaraner Rescue of the South, our work is still relevant, needed, and appreciated by thousands of friends and supporters in the south.” – Betsy Bottomley, President of the Board of Directors, Weimaraner Rescue of the South. Usually called the Gray Ghost Gala, this year’s event is titled Weim and Cheese. This event will include a silent auction, live music, heavy hor d’oeuvres, a few Weimaraners, etc. This event is a chance to gather together and celebrate successes, share stories, and build the resources needed to continue their mission of rescuing and rehoming this wonderful breed. As a volunteer-only, foster-focused rescue, all proceeds go directly to the care of the dogs. “Our donors are exceptional; they respond to our every call with so much generosity just when it is needed. And our adopters, those wonderful folks willing to take a chance on an older dog, a dog who has been sick, or who needs that extra little bit of understanding to be a part of their families. It truly takes this giant community of caring.” – Brenda Jones, Secretary, Weimaraner Rescue of the South. Weimaraner Rescue of the South is an all-volunteer, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. Their priority is to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome Weimaraners in need in Alabama, Mississippi, and parts of Tennessee, Louisiana, and Georgia. All Weimaraners in their care are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and treated for any known medical issues they might have. All efforts are funded by adoption fees, donations, and the annual charity event–Weim and Cheese.

