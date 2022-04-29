ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Guardians swept by the Los Angles Angels

By AVC News
Your Radio Place
 2 days ago

Taylor Ward drove in two runs, Brandon Marsh had three hits and...

yourradioplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Reimbursed Minor League Clubhouse Dues

As the MLB lockout extended into the middle of February, Spring Training began with only Minor League players who weren’t on a 40-man roster permitted to report to camp. It was a unique experience for several Los Angeles Dodgers prospects, who essentially had all of Camelback Ranch to themselves and more one-on-one time with coaches.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson's Brother Called Up by San Diego Padres

Dodgers fans will have to reach back into their memory banks to recall outfielder Trayce Thompson playing for the Dodgers. The brother of Warriors star Klay Thompson was a hyper-athletic outfielder that made his Dodgers debut way back in 2016. LA acquired Trayce in December of 2015 in a three-team...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
dodgerblue.com

Tigers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Homestand Begins With Interleague Play

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped the final two games of their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks which resulted in their first series loss in the desert since 2019, but they now return home for a weekend set against the Detroit Tigers. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expecting his club to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Dodgers Injury Update: Andrew Heaney Not Returning Anytime Soon

Sounds like the Dodgers are going to have to get used to life with Andrew Heaney. The lefty starter has been out since his last start on April 19th with shoulder discomfort. LA promptly placed him on the injured list. According to manager Dave Roberts, Heaney won't be activated any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Reid Detmers
FOX Sports

Kershaw becomes Dodgers' franchise strikeout leader

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader during the fourth inning of Saturday night’s game against Detroit. The 33-year-old lefty began the game needing four to pass Don Sutton. He got Dustin Garneau to chase a curveball in the third inning to tie the Hall of Famer.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy