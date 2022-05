Dame Maggie Smith is one of the nation's favourite actors having starred in a number of huge films and TV shows over her successful career spanning over 50 years. However, the 85-year-old is perhaps best known for her work in long-running period drama franchise Downton Abbey, playing Lady Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham. But did you know that her sons followed have in her footsteps to embark on a career in acting? Here's all there is to know about her family below…

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO