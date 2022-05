It’s time, actually long past time, to talk about serious immigration reform. In a little over a month, it will be the ten-year anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. We have had a decade to come up with a solution, and yet with just over a month to go, we are no closer to a solution than we were ten years ago. We are not even talking about it. Sure, we are talking about the border, we are talking about walls, and we are talking about drugs. What we aren’t talking about is the people. Especially not the people that are already here.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO