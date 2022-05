The month of March was kind to Louisiana as tax rolls reveal the state was the big winner in recently launched sports wagering in the state. According to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, some $232 million dollars were wagered in Louisiana during the month of March and that translated into a handsome return for the state's tax coffers. In fact, it's estimated that Louisiana earned $5.7 million dollars in tax revenue just off of March's madness.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO