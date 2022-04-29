West Carrollton leaders set to plant trees for Arbor Day

WEST CARROLLTON — Local leaders will join kids today and participate in an Arbor Day Celebration tree planting event.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29, Mayor Jeff Sanner will join the kids at Wilson Park, according to a release.

City Council and City Beautiful Commission members will join in the festivities.

“Typically, local children, including those from area scout troops, come to the event. This event is part of our Tree City program,” said Parks Director Christian Mattingly.

This will be the City of West Carrollton’s 33rd year as a Tree City USA member.

The Tree City USA program requires that the city implement tree care programs, pass a community tree ordinance, fund a community forestry program, and celebrate Arbor Day with a community ceremony.

