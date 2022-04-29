ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Carrollton, OH

West Carrollton leaders set to plant trees for Arbor Day

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4rUG_0fNozO6a00

WEST CARROLLTON — Local leaders will join kids today and participate in an Arbor Day Celebration tree planting event.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29, Mayor Jeff Sanner will join the kids at Wilson Park, according to a release.

City Council and City Beautiful Commission members will join in the festivities.

>>Making a Difference: Beavercreek woman becomes an ‘American Mom’ to Afghan children

“Typically, local children, including those from area scout troops, come to the event. This event is part of our Tree City program,” said Parks Director Christian Mattingly.

This will be the City of West Carrollton’s 33rd year as a Tree City USA member.

The Tree City USA program requires that the city implement tree care programs, pass a community tree ordinance, fund a community forestry program, and celebrate Arbor Day with a community ceremony.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
100.7 WITL

Why Is This Neighborhood In Ohio Completely Abandoned?

This seems like something straight out of a horror film but there is a neighborhood in Whitehall, Ohio that is completely abandoned. Like...completely, to the point that there are dozens of houses sitting totally empty in an almost Silent Hill vibe. My Lens Adventures made a post on Facebook showing their documentation of their first experience checking this place out. One woman who was a former resident couldn't believe the state they were in:
WHITEHALL, OH
WLWT 5

5 puppies dumped in ditch in Clinton County now up for adoption

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Five puppies who were recently dumped in a ditch in Clinton County are now up for adoption. The Clinton County Humane Society gave the puppies a bath and some good food after they were rescued. Staff members at the humane society say all five puppies have been really sweet.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Kingsport Times-News

City cuts the net on new pickleball courts in Riverview

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Parks & Recreation Department has “cut the net” on two new pickleball courts at Riverview Park. City officials held the ceremony Tuesday afternoon. “Pickleball is a great sport for all ages and skill levels that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong,”...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Carrollton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Beavercreek, OH
Newnan Times-Herald

Over the hills and through the woods, cyclists tour Coweta County

Hundreds of cyclists of all ages took advantage of textbook spring weather to tour the backroads and trails of Coweta County last weekend. Over 500 cyclists ranging in ages from 3 to 81 years old from 11 different states participated in events like the “Tour of Coweta” ride and “Rockin in a Squirrel World” mountain bike race at Brown’s Mill.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Spring-themed community ‘bike-in’ set for Friday in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Cycling enthusiasts and community members are invited to participate in a “bike-in” on Friday. The event will take place at the Kerrytown Market at 7 p.m. and “will continue at a leisurely pace around town,” according to the event’s Facebook page.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbor Day#Plant#Tree Planting#American#Afghan#Cox Media Group
The Gainesville Sun

Waste Pro director Dayna Miller receives Distinguished Citizenship Award from Elks Lodge

Dayna Miller, Waste Pro director of Government Affairs in the Northeast Florida Region, has been honored by the Gainesville Elks Lodge with its Distinguished Citizenship Award for outstanding meritorious service to humanity. The award is presented to community members who contribute to improving the local community through leadership, service and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WDTN

Counties with the worst commutes in Ohio

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data. […]
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
69K+
Followers
100K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy