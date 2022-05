Finally, a choice in the race for Congress from this district. Was getting concerned in that there wasn't going to be any choices, thus either Simpson (who's been there too long) or Smith (which really isn't much of a choice), but now there is a third candidate, Wendy Norman, a Democrat from Rigby. After reading her basic platform, I have one question for Ms. Norman: Do you oppose or support the (National Education Association)? If you support them, you're out, but if you oppose them, probably get my independent vote. One of the many advantages of being independent instead of R or D is you actually think for yourself.

IDAHO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO