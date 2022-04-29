Cincinnati Reds lose again to San Diego 7-5

Joey Votto deserves much better than this. The Cincinnati Reds‘ first baseman has been a loyal soldier, sticking with the franchise throughout his entire career. He had signed a long term extension nearly a decade ago, all but ensuring that he would retire with the only franchise he had ever known. Although he may have been able to get more money in free agency, Votto stayed with the Reds, hoping to bring a championship back to Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO