Cincinnati Reds lose again to San Diego 7-5

Joey Votto deserves much better than this. The Cincinnati Reds‘ first baseman has been a loyal soldier, sticking with the franchise throughout his entire career. He had signed a long term extension nearly a decade ago, all but ensuring that he would retire with the only franchise he had ever known. Although he may have been able to get more money in free agency, Votto stayed with the Reds, hoping to bring a championship back to Cincinnati.
As the MLB lockout extended into the middle of February, Spring Training began with only Minor League players who weren’t on a 40-man roster permitted to report to camp. It was a unique experience for several Los Angeles Dodgers prospects, who essentially had all of Camelback Ranch to themselves and more one-on-one time with coaches.
Dodgers fans might be able to think back to a few years ago when a super athletic outfielder came up through the system. With a tall frame similar to that of an NFL player, Trayce Thompson really looked like he could play. And for one season, he did mash a couple of balls and steal some bases.
Dodgers fans will have to reach back into their memory banks to recall outfielder Trayce Thompson playing for the Dodgers. The brother of Warriors star Klay Thompson was a hyper-athletic outfielder that made his Dodgers debut way back in 2016. LA acquired Trayce in December of 2015 in a three-team...
The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped the final two games of their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks which resulted in their first series loss in the desert since 2019, but they now return home for a weekend set against the Detroit Tigers. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expecting his club to...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader during the fourth inning of Saturday night’s game against Detroit. The 33-year-old lefty began the game needing four to pass Don Sutton. He got Dustin Garneau to chase a curveball in the third inning to tie the Hall of Famer.
LOS ANGELES -- A Friday night at Dodger Stadium is not the easiest place to snap a losing streak. The Los Angeles Dodgers homered in each of the first two innings against Detroit Tigers starter Tyler Alexander en route to a series-opening 5-1 victory in front of 49,394 raucous fans.
Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw made history on Saturday night by setting a new franchise record, passing Don Sutton for the most regular-season strikeouts in Dodgers history. Kershaw notched his 2,697th punchout in the fourth inning of a 5-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers, getting rookie Spencer Torkelson swinging on an 0-2 slider.
Comments / 0