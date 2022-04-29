ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osborne County, KS

High Wind Warning issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Salina Post

UPDATE: More wind today; warning, advisories issued

UPDATE: More counties are under wind advisories. See below. A high wind warning and wind advisories have been issued for counties in our area. A high wind warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for the following counties in our area, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb.
SALINA, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .Baldhill Dam releases have been coordinated with the Army Corps of Engineers. Releases will be cut back to allow Valley City flows to drop off. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Actions are taken to protect electrical distribution equipment. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Sunday was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 21:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 13.2 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Rockingham FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm through this morning and therefore the threat has ended.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lamar, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 05:05:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lamar; Pickens THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PICKENS AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMAR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore .Rainfall amounts along the North Shore as of 3 AM range from three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half. Additional amounts today will be up to another three quarters of an inch. Also, the snowpack will continue to melt. The runoff and snowmelt may lead to flooding. Rivers have been rising overnight and they will continue to do so. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Minnesota, including the following areas, Southern Cook and Southern Lake. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Runoff from rainfall and continued snowmelt may cause flooding. Gauge reports so far are from three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half as of 3 am with another quarter to three quarters of inch possible today. Runoff from snowmelt will also occur. Rivers were rising and will continue to do so. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Livingston, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Ontario, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Ontario; Oswego; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Franklin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Southeast Indiana, including the following counties, in East Central Indiana, Fayette IN and Union IN. In Southeast Indiana, Franklin IN. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Batesville, Liberty, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Lake Santee, Salem, Blooming Grove, Metamora, Laurel, Everton, Mounds State Recreation Area, Dunlapsville, Alquina, Whitewater State Park, Billingsville, Peppertown, Cottage Grove, Buena Vista, Hamburg and Kitchel.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah. In Colorado, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; San Juan River Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah. In Colorado, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO

