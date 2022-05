The Dallas Mavericks won a thriller in Game 6 to continue the Utah Jazz’s postseason frustrations and advance to the second round. The usual suspects stole the headlines as Luka Doncic earned his share of the praise, while breakout star Jalen Brunson has become a major talking point for Dallas as well. But Mavs’ head coach Jason Kidd named an unsung hero who helped Dallas get the 98-96 win. Kidd stated after the game that Reggie Bullock was “sick as a dog” and still played 44 minutes for the Mavs.

