Hopewell Junction, NY

Tom-A-to, Tom-AH-to: Local Greenhouse Offers Repotting Initiative

By Val
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With summer gardens and backyards full of fresh home-grown veggies just around the corner, one local greenhouse and florist has announced a program to benefit those who purchased a tomato plant from them last year. Sabellico Greenhouses and Florist on Hillside Lake Road in Hopewell Junction has been a...

Poughkeepsie, NY
