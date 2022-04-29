ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

Country Music News from Friday, April 29th, 2022

953wiki.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100...

www.953wiki.com

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

See These Indiana Rock Concert for $25 a Tickets with Live Nation Concert Week Coming in May

If you are like me, you love music! Also, if you're like me you probably don't love the fees associated with buying tickets to see live music. Last week I was impulsively looking to buy some lawn seats (read: cheap seats because your girl is on a budget) for a show later this year that I really want to go see with my friend. Lawn seats are typically around $28 apiece and while I was prepared for the fees, I was not prepared for the fees for a pair of tickets to add almost $30 to the total purchase price!
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Madison, IN
TVLine

Naomi Judd, Country Singer and Five-Time Grammy Winner, Dead at 76

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Judd, the matriarch of the Judd family and one half of the Country music duo The Judds, has died. She was 76. The news was confirmed by daughters Wynonna and Ashley in a statement posted on Instagram Saturday. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” they wrote. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.” The announcement came just one day before The Judds — the...
MUSIC
103GBF

Red Hot Chili Peppers Invite Taylor Hawkins’ Wife for Celebration at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest

The bond between Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Foo Fighters stickman Taylor Hawkins has been well established, with Smith posting a touching video tribute to Hawkins after his death. Now, Red Hot Chili Peppers are stepping into Foo Fighters' headline spot at this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and they plan to celebrate Hawkins while doing so.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
American Songwriter

Kane Brown Goes Back to His Roots

Today, country singer Kane Brown is one of the biggest names in popular music. He’s earned multiple platinum record certifications, millions of fans, and more accolades than could fit in a 10-gallon cowboy hat. One might presume, therefore, that Brown is on top of the world and in need of nothing else, nor anyone’s help. But that’s as far from the truth as could be. Instead, Brown keeps a level head. He likes hanging out with friends at lake houses and admiring classic cars. Every morning at home when he comes downstairs to see his family, he makes sure to tell his wife that she’s “Superwoman.” Humility, sincerity, appreciation—these are the traits of an artist who will assuredly have a lasting, even multi-decade career. They are also the ingredients that comprise Brown’s career to date. For the standout songwriter and performer, life initially began tumultuous and precarious—as a kid, his family spent time homeless. Now, though, Brown, who is currently at work on his third solo LP, is as sought-after as it gets.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Country Music News#House#Madison Homeowner#Kma#Double Deuces Bar Grill
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (4/29/22)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson, 49 Winchester, Hank Williams Jr., Chris Janson with Eric Church, Jake Owen, Whiskey Myers, Darius Rucker, Easton Corbin, Corb Lund, The Red Clay Strays, Alex Miller, Ellis Bullard, Faren Rachels and more.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Luke Combs to Keep Ticket Prices ‘Same as They Were Before the Pandemic’ for ‘Middle of Somewhere’ Tour

Luke Combs recently announced his Middle of Somewhere Tour via Twitter, and included tour dates and supporting acts. He’s traveling all across the U.S. this fall and winter, closing out the year with an incredible show. What’s important, is he also claimed that, while prices are rising all over the world, the one thing he could control was the prices of his concert tickets. Prices are going to be the same as they were pre-pandemic, said Combs. Score one for fans.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy