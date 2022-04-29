ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Cherry, Western Cherry by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Cherry County through 330 AM...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah. In Colorado, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands, Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Critical fire weather conditions will make their return today as southwest surface winds strengthen across western and central New Mexico. Combined with very dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions are expected in all areas except the northeast and east central plains where increased low-level moisture will be along with thunderstorms. By Monday, westerly flow aloft strengthens areawide, and the increased humidities across the east will fall rapidly. This will set the stage for another round of critical fire weather Monday along and east of the central mountain chain. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening and from Monday morning through Monday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds Sunday 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. West to northwest winds Monday at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent both Sunday and Monday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; South Central Utah WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Utah and Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Difficult travel can be expected for north-south oriented routes, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may also generate hazardous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may generate hazardous boating conditions over Lake Powell.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for South Central Elko County, White Pine County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: South Central Elko County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County and South Central Elko County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust is a possibility as well, reducing visibility.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; San Juan River Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah. In Colorado, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Critical fire weather conditions will make their return today as southwest surface winds strengthen across western and central New Mexico. Combined with very dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions are expected in all areas except the northeast and east central plains where increased low-level moisture will be along with thunderstorms. By Monday, westerly flow aloft strengthens areawide, and the increased humidities across the east will fall rapidly. This will set the stage for another round of critical fire weather Monday along and east of the central mountain chain. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has cancelled the Fire Weather Watch. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains Monday morning through Monday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Rockingham FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm through this morning and therefore the threat has ended.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley ..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe, Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Monroe; Western Greenbrier DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to between 45 and 55 mph expected. Winds will be strongest near Gaviota and Refugio. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadway impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 101 and 154. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional sundowner winds are expected Sunday night and Monday night which may require additional wind advisories.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Culberson County; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, CHAVEZ AND EDDY COUNTY PLAINS, AND MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO LOWER BREWSTER COUNTY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Warning...From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. Watch...From Monday evening through Monday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chinati Mountains, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chinati Mountains; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Loving; Marfa Plateau; Reeves County Plains; Ward; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, CHAVEZ AND EDDY COUNTY PLAINS, AND MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO LOWER BREWSTER COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Loving, Winkler, Ward, Lea, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area ..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, CHAVEZ AND EDDY COUNTY PLAINS, AND MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO LOWER BREWSTER COUNTY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Warning...From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. Watch...From Monday evening through Monday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM

