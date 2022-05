The Red Dead Redemption 2 Killer Clue locations spell out a particularly grisly mystery, if you're able to find them and put together the evidence to track down the perpetrator. There's a trail of body parts left by this serial killer to lead you across the Old West, so if you want to turn detective in Red Dead Redemption 2 then this is your opportunity to carry out an investigation and close the case on this unhinged criminal. The only way to deliver justice is to find all of the puzzle pieces and use them to trace your target, so read on for all of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Killer Clue locations you'll need to visit to conclude your search.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO