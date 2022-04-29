ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Deposit, MD

Flag raising ceremony signals big things to come at Bainbridge

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

PORT DEPOSIT — Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland Commerce Secretary R. Michael Gill, Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger and County Council President Bob Meffley shared the flag raising duties at Bainbridge Thursday morning; a symbolic reversal of a moment in 1976 when the former Naval Base was decommissioned and its flags lowered for the last time.

"Bainbridge is open for business," Gill declared. "You can add it to your list of great assets."

The flag raising took the place of a ground breaking ceremony, since ground was broken months ago, said Toni Sprenkle, project manager of the Bainbridge Development Corporation. Kate Bryden, senior vice president with MRP Industrial, said the flag raising was intentional.

"This is not just a normal ground breaking but it's to pay homage to the base," Bryden said.

Sprenkle noted that thousands of cubic yards of dirt has already been broken.

"The grading should be done in the summer and the first building up in the first quarter of 2023," Sprenkle said.

Hogan raised the American flag to the top of the trident mast. Gill made sure the Maryland flag joined it while Hornberger invited Meffley to join her since he spent a lot of his youth on the base.

Carl Robert, president of the BDC board of directors, gave a history of the property at the start of the ceremony starting with the Tome School for Boys, acquisition of the property by the Defense Department during World War II, reopening the base when the US entered the Korean War, to its use for various training programs until it was closed.

"Bainbridge was open for 30 years and closed for 40," Roberts said. He gave Hogan and his administration credit for fixing many of the issues that held up any progress.

"By 2016 all the players changed their mindset from 'why not?' to 'how to," Roberts said. "I cannot wait to witness history in the making."

The first four buildings will go up on 450 of the 1,100 acres of land that Port Deposit annexed into its borders in 1999.

"The future of Bainbridge is as an engine for Maryland's economic growth," said D. Reid Townsend, principal with MRP Industrial, the company charged with developing the property. He sees a future with a broad range of employment opportunities and new life being injected into Port Deposit. "We are confident that Bainbridge will once again serve as a site of great pride."

"We are extremely pleased that MRP saw the growth potential and decided to increase their portfolio to Cecil County," Hornberger said. "Returning this property to the Cecil County tax rolls certainly deserves a round of applause."

There's still no word on what kind of operations are moving in to these large warehouses that could have a combined square footage of nearly 4 million.

Over the past several years Cecil County has added a number of large scale employers including Medline, Highline-Warren, Alo Yoga and Bella + Canvas.

"My grand kids are excited about Great Wolf Lodge," Hogan said of the Perryville resort under construction, adding, "They keep asking me, 'Pop-pop when's it going to open?'"

"And now we're here for this long-awaited project that brings more growth and more opportunity throughout the region. This is really a momentous day for Cecil County and the state of Maryland," Hogan said.

The Frederick News-Post

Classic Maryland all-brick farmhouse, land closes at $2.3 million

The house and 167-plus acre property at 4200 Bussard Road, Middletown, is last week’s top house. It listed at $2.39 million and closed at $2.3 million. On the market for the first time in over 100 years, the farm offers stunning views, 150 tillable acres, currently in crops to a local farmer; and a tenant house. The main house, a classic all-brick Maryland farm house in the Federal style, was built in 1890 according to tax records and may be possibly earlier. It has four bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and classic porches. There is also a smokehouse and other outbuildings in need of renovation.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland’s independent police investigation law survived its first test — but process not without growing pains

When the unit within the Maryland attorney general’s office that investigates police shootings got a call last Saturday afternoon, officials released a collective groan. There was another tragedy, and it happened in Harford County, where Republican Sheriff Jeff Gahler had long made clear that he disagreed that state law gave the attorney general’s office authority to conduct a probe into ...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Cecil Whig

