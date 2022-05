It is the sort of revelation that would surely have rung around the rest of the Premier League like the knell of doom. Liverpool have reached an agreement to extend Jurgen Klopp's spell beyond 2024. The club announced a contract extension with the German manager -- as well as assistants Peter Krawietz and Pep Lijnders -- that will run through 2026 on Thursday. Is there no end to the current duopoly at the top of the table, the rest of the competition must wonder?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO